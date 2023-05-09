Six named MIAA Athletes of the Week





Six from Hope College have been chosen as the MIAA Athletes of the Week: Attacker Sam Bowen and defender John Foster in men’s lacrosse, forward julia brown and defender Delaney Kirinovich in women’s lacrosse, and Sarah Schermerhorn And Libby Strotmann in women’s outdoor athletics. Bowen (Grand Rapids, Michigan/Forest Hills Eastern HS) is the MIAA Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Athlete of the Week for the first time. The sophomore business major helped the Flying Dutchmen win the MIAA tournament last week by averaging five goals, 4.5 ground balls and one assist in a 16-7 semifinal victory vs. third-seeded Adrian College and a 23-14 win vs. Albion College. Bowen scored a total of six goals against Albion on Saturday and four goals against Adrian on Wednesday. Foster (Ada, Michigan/Forest Hills Central) is the MIAA Men’s Lacrosse Defensive Athlete of the Week for the first time. The freshman averaged 3.0 ground balls and 2.5 caused turnovers during the MIAA tournament. Foster recorded three ground balls and two turnovers caused vs. Albion and three caused turnovers and three ground balls against Adrian. Brown (Grand Rapids, Michigan/Forest Hills Central) is the MIAA Women’s Lacrosse Offensive Athlete of the Week for the first time. The freshmen averaged 4.5 goals and 1.0 assists during Flying Dutch’s assault on their first MIAA Tournament title in program history last week. On Saturday, Brown amassed six goals, five ground balls and four goals in an 18-13 victory against third-seeded Saint Mary’s College in the championship game. On Wednesday, Brown totaled three goals in a 21-11 semi-final victory vs. fourth-ranked Calvin University. Kirinovic (DeWitt, Michigan/DeWitt) averaged 3.0 ground balls and 2.0 caused turnovers last week. The senior public accounting and business major recorded three ground balls and three caused revenue vs. Saint Mary’s and three ground balls and one turnover against Calvin. Schermerhorn (Traverse City, Michigan/Traverse City West) is the MIAA Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week for the third time this season. The freshman sprinter helped the Flying Dutch win their third consecutive MIAA championship by winning two individual events and running in two first-place relays. Schermerhorn won both the 100 meter sprint (12.15 seconds) and the 200 meter sprint (24.98). She also competed in the second leg of the top 4×400 relay (3:54.92) and as the anchor of the MIAA record-breaking 4×100 relay (47.72). Strotman (Park Ridge, Illinois/Maine Township) is the MIAA Women’s Field Athlete of the Week for the first time. The junior physical and health education team contributed to the Flying Dutch’s ninth all-time MIAA title by winning the javelin during league play on her final throw a throw of 118 feet, 4 inches (36.07 meters).

