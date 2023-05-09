Minor League Cricket Championship is important to the future of American cricket, says Corey Anderson





San Francisco, CA, May 9 (IANS) Corey Anderson, one of the most accomplished T20 players in the world, is eagerly anticipating the 2023 Sunoco Minor League Cricket Championship. The New Zealand all-rounder said the tournament is important for the future of American cricket. “This summer will be the biggest step forward in American cricket history. I can’t wait to play Minor League Cricket in July. It is very important for the future of American cricket that we continue to develop talent with the Sunoco Minor League. Cricket Championship follows MLC in August and September.” Minor League Cricket (MiLC) also announced that Sunoco will be the title sponsor for the third season of the most comprehensive nationwide T20 championship in American cricket. In addition, Laxmi – one of America’s leading South Asian food brands – joins the 2023 Minor League Cricket Championship as an official partner. The championship will return this summer, with around 150 matches to take place in August and September. The domestic player draw will take place in May, part of the selection process where more than 400 American players will participate in the 26-team tournament. The draft date and full match schedule will be released soon. Speaking about the partnerships, Anderson said: “The support of the owners and partners of the MiLC team, including Sunoco and Laxmi, makes this pipeline possible. One year after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, here comes the kind of competition we now have. in the United States are building a platform of talent that we believe will surprise the cricketing world in the future.” At America’s first nationwide T20 championship, the second season was won by the Seattle Thunderbolts in August 2022, with the Pacific Northwest team claiming a $150,000 first place prize by defeating the Atlanta Fire in the finals. Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.

