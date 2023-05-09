Why CJ Stroud Felt Disrespected When Ohio State Football Added Quinn Ewers

COLUMBUS, Ohio CJ Stroud partially succeeded in Ohio State football by balancing a chip on his shoulder that had been there since childhood.

Apparently, the No. 2 Houston Texans in last month’s draft also felt the Buckeyes had been added to that chip.

In an interview with The Shop YouTube series of which a clip was shared by the Beltway Boyz Podcast Stroud said he deliberately made things difficult for himself. That included going to Ohio State, where Justin Fields was entrenched as a starter and Jack Miller III was already a high-ranking quarterback commit in the class.

Featured Buckeyes Stories

Another football transfer from Ohio State goes to SEC and joins a long line of Buckeyes

Carries QB Justin Fields among Ohio State football players graduating Sunday

Ohio State football recruits battle for 4 star OT Brandon Baker

However, after Stroud won the job going into the 2021 season, he wasn’t happy to see No. 1 prospect Quinn Ewers re-sign and sign up early in the preseason.

The following year, they brought in someone else, Stroud said. Quinn Ewers, the Texas quarterback, was the No. 1 player ever ranked in my opinion.

They took him to fall camp for about a week, which is training camp for us, and I felt a little disrespected.