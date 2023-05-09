Sports
Why CJ Stroud Felt Disrespected When Ohio State Football Added Quinn Ewers
COLUMBUS, Ohio CJ Stroud partially succeeded in Ohio State football by balancing a chip on his shoulder that had been there since childhood.
Apparently, the No. 2 Houston Texans in last month’s draft also felt the Buckeyes had been added to that chip.
In an interview with The Shop YouTube series of which a clip was shared by the Beltway Boyz Podcast Stroud said he deliberately made things difficult for himself. That included going to Ohio State, where Justin Fields was entrenched as a starter and Jack Miller III was already a high-ranking quarterback commit in the class.
However, after Stroud won the job going into the 2021 season, he wasn’t happy to see No. 1 prospect Quinn Ewers re-sign and sign up early in the preseason.
The following year, they brought in someone else, Stroud said. Quinn Ewers, the Texas quarterback, was the No. 1 player ever ranked in my opinion.
They took him to fall camp for about a week, which is training camp for us, and I felt a little disrespected.
When asked if OSU’s coaches talked him through the situation, Stroud said, “They told me the day he came.
Ewers committed to OSU in November 2020 for a Spring 2022 arrival. Rumors of his possible reclassification and early enrollment at OSU began a few weeks before his official arrival.
By all accounts, that decision was not dictated, or perhaps even encouraged, by Ohio State. Ewer’s family wanted to capitalize on lucrative name, image, and likeness endorsement opportunities that were at the time forbidden to high school athletes in his home state of Texas.
On August 16, 2021, the first time Day was able to speak publicly about Ewers, he said the quarterback would be a long way from playing. At no time did he threaten to crack the two depths. Ewers only played two snaps in games and spent a few times.
Stroud went on to the first of two Heisman Trophy finalist seasons. Ewers transferred to Texas after the season.
While Stroud is entitled to his own take on events, the entire episode is more of an example of how an elite athlete sought and used motivation. It also highlights the lessons OSU learned from those unique experiences with Ewers, and how it could better handle the situation in the future.
I have that dog in me just because I know I’ve been counted out, Stroud said. Two weeks before our first game, they brought in a man and I thought I was the man.
That just shows you man: it’s a business. Now I do it for myself. I know that the profession I’m in is cut-throat in a sense.
The clip above contains the full exchange on Stroud and Ewers.
CORRECTION: The interview was originally incorrectly attributed to Beltway Boyz.
|
