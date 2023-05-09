Tigers beat stars in tennis match | Sport

LEBANON The Lebanese tennis team defended their home courts against Western Boone on Monday afternoon.
The Tigers won the Stars 4-1.
The girls jumped at the opportunity, Lebanese head coach Tyler Damm said. We knew it was WeBo and a big rivalry game, but we wanted our targets to focus on their game and play respectfully. They certainly did.
With the win, Lebanon improved to 3-1 in conference and Western Boone dropped to 2-3 in conference play.
WeBo head coach Colin Haney said there are some good things his team can take out of the game.
Our youth and inexperience showed itself a few times, Haney said. Overall, we did a good job digging a few holes, but it was too little, too late.
Lebanon won the match by sweeping the singles.
At No. 1 singles, Ava Lehmkuhler defeated Addie Jones 6-2, 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, Molly Barber defeated Leelah Fettig 6-3, 6-4 and at No. 3 singles, Bianca Coronado defeated Abby Brunty 6-3, 6-4.
They also did what we wanted, Damm said. I tell (Molly) all the time that it’s nice when I see your score from a distance and know that you’re taking care of things and I can get around. She is always down to earth and plays focused, and so is Ava. She played nice and composed. Bianca is doing great and we see her getting better every game. She doesn’t let the pressure get to her, she just moves her feet and gets to the ball.
The Tigers also secured a win at No. 2 doubles, with Bre Page and Anna Howard topping Cami Baird and Mallory Hayden 7-6 (6), 6-3.
Western Boones’ win came at No. 1 in doubles, where Janie Ransom and Isabel Adams defeated Aaliyah Carlisle and Kate Williams 6-4, 6-3, 10-5.
They played well, Haney said. It’s a team that clicked early on and got better every game. They reach their peak at the right time.
Western Boone is back in action today against Southmont.
They only have two matches for the section.
We need to limit our unforced errors, Haney said. That has started to bite us at times, but we want to make sure we’re not giving anything away for free.
Lebanon will face Southmont on Friday.
Like Western Boone, they also have two games left before the section.
We’ve made a lot of progress and we’re working on a lot of aggressive play across the team, Damm said. As we wrap up I’m looking for shot placement and how we can be aggressive while hitting balls in the right spots.