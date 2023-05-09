Tigers beat stars in tennis match | Sport





LEBANON The Lebanese tennis team defended their home courts against Western Boone on Monday afternoon. The Tigers won the Stars 4-1. The girls jumped at the opportunity, Lebanese head coach Tyler Damm said. We knew it was WeBo and a big rivalry game, but we wanted our targets to focus on their game and play respectfully. They certainly did. With the win, Lebanon improved to 3-1 in conference and Western Boone dropped to 2-3 in conference play. WeBo head coach Colin Haney said there are some good things his team can take out of the game. Our youth and inexperience showed itself a few times, Haney said. Overall, we did a good job digging a few holes, but it was too little, too late. Lebanon won the match by sweeping the singles. At No. 1 singles, Ava Lehmkuhler defeated Addie Jones 6-2, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Molly Barber defeated Leelah Fettig 6-3, 6-4 and at No. 3 singles, Bianca Coronado defeated Abby Brunty 6-3, 6-4. They also did what we wanted, Damm said. I tell (Molly) all the time that it’s nice when I see your score from a distance and know that you’re taking care of things and I can get around. She is always down to earth and plays focused, and so is Ava. She played nice and composed. Bianca is doing great and we see her getting better every game. She doesn’t let the pressure get to her, she just moves her feet and gets to the ball. The Tigers also secured a win at No. 2 doubles, with Bre Page and Anna Howard topping Cami Baird and Mallory Hayden 7-6 (6), 6-3. Western Boones’ win came at No. 1 in doubles, where Janie Ransom and Isabel Adams defeated Aaliyah Carlisle and Kate Williams 6-4, 6-3, 10-5. They played well, Haney said. It’s a team that clicked early on and got better every game. They reach their peak at the right time. Western Boone is back in action today against Southmont. They only have two matches for the section. We need to limit our unforced errors, Haney said. That has started to bite us at times, but we want to make sure we’re not giving anything away for free. Lebanon will face Southmont on Friday. Like Western Boone, they also have two games left before the section. We’ve made a lot of progress and we’re working on a lot of aggressive play across the team, Damm said. As we wrap up I’m looking for shot placement and how we can be aggressive while hitting balls in the right spots.

Will Williams is the sports editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reporter.net/sports/tigers-down-stars-in-tennis-match/article_11ef6e26-edf6-11ed-a4cc-37e90c3ecc29.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos