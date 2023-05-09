Sports
Big games from Sam Zacks and Michael Karbowski help Knights part ways with Saint Mary’s
NORTHFIELD, Minn. The Carleton College baseball team split its final MIAC doubleheader of the season, dropping game one to Saint Mary’s University, 9-3, before winning game two, 10-2.
This was the Knights’ most unique doubleheader of the season (8-23, 4-16 MIAC). The twinbill began Sunday afternoon at Saint Mary’s (15-20, 9-11 MIAC) but ended a day later at Carleton’s Mel Taube Field. Heavy rain during the sixth inning of game one led to unplayable field conditions at the Cardinals’ Max Malock Field. With the teams forced to resume Monday afternoon games, it was decided to move to the Carleton campus to finish game one and then play game two.
In the second game, Sam Zacks (So./Glencoe, Ill./New Trier) went 5-for-6 to become the first Knight with a five-hit game since by Paul Hinton 5-for-6 performance at Whittier College on March 22, 2022. Meanwhile, Matthew Karbowski (Fy./Gilberts, Ill./Hampshire) pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game, and his 9.0 inning effort was the longest by a Carleton pitcher since Nolan Baker threw 9.0 innings against Hamline 3 in April -1 22, 2014.
Game 1 Summary
Saint Mary’s 9, Carleton 3
The Knights’ first run came in the top of the sixth inning. John Hurtubise (Fy./Marysville, Mich./Marysville) doubled, advanced on a groundout and scored on an error.
The Cardinals pooled their runs in the middle innings. After being held scoreless over the first three frames, they advanced three runs in the fourth inning, added two more in the fifth and scored four insurance runs in the sixth inning.
In the seventh inning, Carleton moved into right fielder Sam Gossard (Fy./Wilmette, Ill./New Trier) hit a two-run home run to center field, but the deficit was too great to overcome.
Nathan Barhart (Fy./Gig Harbor, Wash./Bellarmine Prep) the Knight led the game with two hits, while six others had one hit each.
AJ staff (Sr./Bainbridge Island, Wash./Bainbridge) took the loss despite striking out six in 5.2 innings. Addison Hochevar took the win with 6.0 innings of one-run ball.
Game 2 Summary
Carleton 10, Saint Mary’s 2
Zacks had five hits and four stolen bases Sam Kutkov (Fy./Needham, Mass./Needham) added four more as the Knights tied their season high with 17 hits. Those numerous baserunners accounted for 10 runs, which was more than enough support for Karbowski.
With Carleton visiting, Zacks led off the game with a single, stole second base, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on Chutkow’s infield single. Steve Antrim (Jr./Lake Bluff, Ill./Lake Forest) followed with an RBI triple to double the Knights’ lead.
After Saint Mary’s got one of those runs back in the bottom of the frame, Carleton extended its lead in the third inning when Hurtubise and Chutkow had consecutive singles, with the former later scoring on an infielder-grounder.
Both sides pushed in runs in the fourth inning, but the Knights then scored again in the fifth Jack Hommeyer (So./Bronxville, NY/Suffield Academy) singled, then later scored on a wild pitch to extend Carleton’s lead to 5-2.
The top of the sixth saw Carleton give up two more runs. Zacks singled, stole the set and third, and scored on Chutkow’s single to center. Hurtubise walked and raced home on Hommeyer’s RBI groundout.
The Knights got three more insurance tallies in the top of the ninth. Zacks had a two-run single and Hurtubise, who was 2-for-4 with two walks in the game, followed with an RBI-single.
Karbowski allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Up Next for the Knights
Carleton closes out the 2023 campaign with a non-conference doubleheader at UW-Eau Claire on Tuesday, May 9. The first throw is scheduled for 2:00 PM
