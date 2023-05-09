Torre Watson named new head coach

Torre Watson doesn’t just have Ridgewood roots, he has a Ridgewood soul.

I’m a spiritual person and I believe God just moves me, he got me into education and that’s when coaching came along, Watson said. I have worked in several schools in Ridgewood and now was the time for this transition.

The 50-year-old Ridgewood graduate, whose family has been part of the community for generations, was named the Maroons’ new head football coach at the Ridgewood Board of Education meeting Monday night.

Watson takes over from Chuck Johnson, who announced his resignation in February after 38 years at Ridgewood. Johnson was the longest-tenured coach in Bergen County, winning six section titles during his career.

Last year, Johnson fell ill just before the start of fall training and Watson was the interim coach. When Johnson recovered, Watson and Johnson were reunited as co-head coaches towards the end of the season. The Maroons finished 6–4 and lost in the second round of the Group 5 play-offs to West Orange in overtime.

Chuck was such a great foundation for this program, Watson said. I learned so much from him, such as organization and his attention to detail.

Watson had been an occasional assistant coach at Ridgewood under Johnson since 1996, working with the offensive and defensive lines. He also spent some time on the staff of Ramapo and Fair Lawn.

A lifetime of maroon

Watson graduated from Ridgewood in 1991 and attended Westchester University where he played football. He tells the story that he didn’t have enough money to join a gym after college, so he started training at Ridgewood High School when he ran into Johnson, who asked him if he would like to be a volunteer coach.

I told him I really needed a job, but when I found one, there was flexibility that allowed me to come back and coach for the first time, Watson said.

From there, Watson has held multiple roles at Ridgewood. He joined the wrestling program in 2000 as an assistant and became head coach in 2006. He is also an assistant outdoor track coach who works with the sprinters and jumpers.

He plans to keep all of his current positions even if he adds head football coach to his resume, but said time will tell if he has to change depending on the time commitment required.

Last year I was forced to do both [wrestling and football] and it worked on its own, Watson said. There’s no need to shake that apple cart right now, but it comes down to self-assessment and making sure everything gets the right attention.

Is the Wing-T going away?

Under Johnson, Ridgewood stuck to the Wing-T attack, which prides itself on speed and guile. It was successful, but as football has changed over the years, fewer teams rely on the Wing-T as their main strategy.

Now that Johnson has stepped down, have we seen the last of the Ridgewood Wing-T?

I’ll say this, Watson said after a chuckle. We are still working to secure our workforce at all levels. I’ve been part of this program for 20 of the last 26 years and have laid the groundwork, so there are some things we’ll stick with. I’m different too, so there are things that will be very different and we won’t look like the Ridgewood football of yesteryear.

Watson said the majority of Ridgewood’s coaching staff will return. He hopes to officially meet the team sometime next week. He currently works at Ben Franklin Middle School but said he will be transferred to middle school.

Watson becomes a pioneer

Watson speaks fondly of his family’s pride in Ridgewood. His grandmother graduated from Ridgewood in 1932, his mother in 1966. His uncle played for the Maroons, coaching his cousin in the early 2010s.

He is the first Blackhead football coach at Ridgewood, and is now the third current Black head coach of a Bergen County high school football program, joining Joe Hoyle at Dwight Morrow and Harold Clark at Teaneck.

It’s a huge thing for me in any position I hold that I represent my family and my heritage, Watson said. I am very proud of that.

Ridgewood is one of North Jersey’s signature athletic programs and Watson understands that this position is in the spotlight. He comes to rely on his assistants, his perseverance and mentors to move the football program forward.

My family has been ingrained in the education community here for a long time, Watson said. The chance to come here and make my mark, that makes me excited.