UNC Tennis: Tar Heel teams advance to Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament





One of the North Carolina spring sports that has produced the most consistently good Tar Heel teams in recent years is tennis. That has continued this year and now both UNC tennis teams compete in the Sweet 16s of their specific NCAA tournaments. After a regular 29-1 season, the UNC women’s tennis team was tied for No. 1 overall in the NCAA tournament, and they looked like this in their wins in their first two rounds. Carolina opened their tournament last Friday against Charleston Southern with a 4-0 victory and followed that up with another clean sweep on Saturday against Old Dominion. In case you don’t know, the way college tennis works is that every team game is decided by a best-of-seven match. The two schools will play six singles for one point each and three doubles to make a best two of three for a seventh point. Whichever team wins four points wins. UNC cruised against Charleston Southern in the opener, with Tar Heels in no danger of losing either game. For the doubles, two UNC teams won quickly with 6-0 and 6-2 scores, with their team also leading 5-1 in the third game. In singles, Fiona Crawley, Abbey Forbes and Reilly Tran all won their matches in straight sets to secure victory. The next day it was a fairly similar story against Old Dominion. After some more quick double wins, Crawley and Anika Yarlagadda took wins with Tran and then took the resounding victory to send Carolina to the Sweet 16. With the wins, UNC is now ready to take on the #16 overall seed in Florida. Those matchups will be held in Chapel Hill this Friday at 5pm ET. The men also like the Sweet 16 because they had victories over Drake and Utah. The men of Tar Heel were ranked No. 16 overall in the NCAA tournament and faced the Drake Bulldogs in the opening round last Saturday. Drake took a point from the Heels by winning two of three doubles matches, including a landslide victory over UNC’s Casey Kania and Ryan Seggerman, who are the #7 ranked doubles team in the country. However, Carolina responded quickly with four straight singles wins to come back and advance to the second round. The second round game against Utah went much smoother as UNC worked their way to victory. Kania and Seggerman bounced back with a win as the Heels reached double. Seggerman followed that up by being one of three Carolina singles players to get a win to ensure a 4-0 win in the matchup. One of those victories was thanks to Benjamin Kittay, who did this on his way to the W. Carolina now faces a very tough task as they face the #1 overall seed in Texas this weekend. On Saturday, they head to Austin to take on the Longhorns at 4 PM ET. Good luck to both UNC tennis teams this weekend!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tarheelblog.com/2023/5/9/23715714/unc-tar-heels-athletics-tennis-mens-womens-ncaa-tournament-sweet-16 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos