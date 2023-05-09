NHL Draft lottery rigged? The ice hockey world claims resolution after Blackhawks win Connor Bedard sweepstakes





The Chicago Blackhawks have been through a lot since winning three Stanley Cups in the 2010s. They’ve played just one more game than their allotted 82 games since 2017 and even that was one unceremonious break from the NHL bubble during the COVID-shortened season. There has been a lot of turnover in the selection and the technical staff. That comes on top of a sexual assault scandal that caused general manager Stan Bowman, architect of the team’s three Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2010, 2013 and 2015, to resign from his position. When the puck drops in the 2023/24 season, Jonathan Toews will not be in Chicago. Patrick Kane most likely won’t be there either. So it’s been a while since “Chelsea Dagger” was played for any sort of celebration, aside from the end of the season, of course. But on Monday night, Chicago fans got another reason to celebrate. The No. 1 overall pick belongs to the Blackhawks, who finished with 59 points and a 26-49-7 record, tied for third worst in the league. And the Blackhawks will almost certainly use that roster on superstar center Connor Bedard, who just finished a 71-goal season with the WHL’s Regina Pats. MORE: NHL Draft Lottery results 2023: Blackhawks land No. 1 pick win Connor Bedard sweepstakes As with any draft lottery, the mostly one-sided reactions poured in quickly. Especially considering the team that won. “NHL RIGGED” was trending on Twitter shortly after the final lottery results were revealed and fans didn’t hold back. This may have had something to do with that since ESPN unveiled No. 3 before it was official. Quite the snafu here during ESPN’s Draft Lottery broadcast. Host Kevin Weekes announces that the Columbus Blue Jackets finish third. pic.twitter.com/yLpJoautLo Terrible Announcement (@awfulannouncing) May 9, 2023 Not good for the NHL as a league, when NHL RIGGED is trending, where’s the transparency? pic.twitter.com/pT9bP37RUV Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) May 9, 2023 lol the NHL rigged this https://t.co/y5qY7AovFD PK (@Canuckjinn) May 9, 2023 We used to be able to actually see the balls coming out for the picks. Wonder why they don’t show that anymore? @nhl #manipulated pic.twitter.com/ess7MrGPFu Kim (@kducks913) May 9, 2023 Shameless refueling by a shameless organization is rewarded. Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) May 9, 2023 Many were quick to point out that Chicago’s handling of the sexual assault scandal should probably have resulted in some kind of punishment from the league. the worst part of tonight’s lottery actual result is that the Blackhawks probably shouldn’t even have their first round after the Kyle Beach situation. Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 9, 2023 Others also said that the NHL may not be very good at manipulating things based on the way these Stanley Cup Playoffs turned out. The NHL has been manipulated, say people at the league that is two games away from a Carolina/Sunrise Eastern Conference final. Greg Kaplan (@BlueshirtsBreak) May 9, 2023 Of course, Blackhawks fans also got a chance to celebrate, despite the mostly negative response on social media. IT’S A PARTY, IT’S A PARTY, IT’S A PARTY pic.twitter.com/4m3scVrfqf Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) May 9, 2023 And regardless of the negative reactions, it seems likely that Bedard will soon call the Windy City home.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nhl/news/nhl-draft-lottery-rigged-fans-react-blackhawks-connor-bedard/i5oqn0xpibem8ly6zewjktun The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos