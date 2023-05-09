Sports
Aussie students’ mission to transform everyday objects into record-breaking feats
An Australian student has amassed 17 Guinness World Records titles by turning everyday objects into record-breaking feats.
Oscar Lynagh, 20, has used everything from tennis balls to rubber chickens and tea bags to onion rings to solidify his place in the record books.
His general technique is simple: choose records that require things he already has laying around the house, making practice free and easy.
And it certainly paid off.
I started trying world records during the 2020 lockdown because I was bored and had something to do, the food science student confessed.
Instead of scrolling through TikTok or Instagram for an hour every day, I would try to break a record and feel like I’ve accomplished something.
@Guinness World Records Farthest distance to throw a teabag into a mug 10 m (32 ft 9.7 in) by Oscar Lynagh #tea#tea bag#to throw#Guinness World Records original sound – Guinness World Records
I plan to try more challenging plates. I don’t have a number, but I try to reach as many as possible.
The record that he is most proud of and that he thinks is the most difficult is also that furthest distance to throw a tea bag into a mug.
After much practice, he reached an impressive 10 m (32 ft 9.7 in).
Oscar also received the furthest throw of a rubber chicken (32.49 m; 106 ft 7 in) and the furthest behind-the-back catch of a tennis ball (39 m; 127 ft 11 in).
The record director also recently appeared on our social media with his playful record attempt for most table tennis balls bounced and got stuck in shaving cream on head in 30 seconds (individual)which he achieved with 12.
@Guinness World Records Most table tennis balls bounced in 30 seconds 12 by Oscar Lynagh on the head in shaving cream #table tennis#table tennis#Guinness World Records original sound – Guinness World Records
He’s also having some celebratory fun with his records, earning the fastest time to assemble a gingerbread house (1 min 58.26 sec) and the most candy canes hung on a Christmas tree in 30 seconds (31).
And while no applications are currently being accepted for it, Oscar and Emily Lynagh currently hold the record for it most candy canes hung on a Christmas tree in 30 seconds (team of two) with 44.
Oscar says he would encourage everyone to break records, and his advice to people is to choose something that suits them and keep practicing.
Oscar’s other records are:
Top stack of onion rings 33 cm (1 foot 0.99 in)
The fastest time to peel and slice a pineapple 27.07 sec
Fastest time to bounce a table tennis ball on two bottle caps ten times with alternating hands 4.81 sec
Fastest time to decorate six cupcakes 44.34 sec
Fastest time to sort 500g Peanut M&Ms 1min 22.53sec
Toss freshest garlic chives 18.60 m (61 ft)
Most tacos assembled in one minute (team of two) 16 with Arie Sombekke (also Australia)
Oscar is such a prolific record breaker that he actually had three more records cleared in the time between us writing this article and publishing it!
His new titles are:
Fastest time to match ten pairs of blindfolded shoes – 34.46 seconds
Furthest distance to throw a wig – 13.38 m (43 ft 10 in)
Farthest throw and catch of a sausage roll in the mouth – 43 m (141 ft)
Want more? Follow us on our social media channels to stay up to date on all things Guinness World Records!
Remember, were also on YouTube!
Still not had enough? Follow the link here to buy our latest book, packed with stories about our amazing record breakers.
|
