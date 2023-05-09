Tarleton’s Katy Schaefer, Kelci Hill earn All-WAC Second Team honors





STEPHENVILLE, Texas In a season to remember for Tarleton Softball, two Texans took home prestigious honors presented by the Western Athletic Conference on Monday. The WAC announced that Tarleton is an infielder Katy Schaefer and outfielder Kelci Hill were named to the All-WAC Second Team. “Kelci and Katy have been steady all year, so it’s no surprise they got this honor,” said the head coach Mark Compian said. “Both have worked hard all year and have put the team in a good position for a postseason run.” Of the 26 total All-WAC players from the 12 WAC programs, Schaefer and Hill are among 13 on the All-WAC Second Team. Tarleton had fourth place with most honours. This is Schaefer’s second career postseason conference award, adding to her 2021 All-WAC honorable mention. She led the Texans this year in several offensive categories, including batting average (.365), home runs (11), RBI (48), total bases (102), and slugging percentage (.654). Conference-wise, Schaefer has tied for fourth-most RBI, tied for seventh-most home runs, tied for seventh-most bases, and 13th-best batting average. She was named WAC Hitter of the Week in mid-February after batting .650 (13-20) while bringing in nine RBIs, including one home run and four doubles with two walks during Tarleton’s 7-0 stretch. She posted an on-base percentage of .682 and went 3-for-3 in each of the last two games with two doubles and four RBI. Schaefer contributed heavily to the three-run rule decisions with multiple hits in four of seven games that week, including three games with 3+ hits while starting at third base in all competitions. Last weekend, the Texan junior came into sole possession of fourth on Tarleton’s all-time RBI-list at 132, and is now 17 away from third. She also ranks in the top five in home runs, fifth at 28. Hill made a big impression in her first year with the Texan program, her junior campaign. So far, she led the team in hits (65), runs (42) and triples (tied for four), plus was second on the team in batting average (.357), RBI (36), doubles (13) and total bases (92). As for WAC, she is tied for second in triples, tied for fifth in hits, tied for seventh in runs, and tied for 14th in batting average. Hill is third player in Tarleton’s NCAA Division I history with 60 hits in a season to join Georgia Capell (64) and Morgan Medford (62) in 2022. This is Hill’s second career postseason conference award, as she made the 2021 All-Conference USA Second Team. Schaefer, Hill and Tarleton kick off their first WAC tournament on Wednesday against California Baptist at 3 p.m. CT in Phoenix. The Texans have already posted their second consecutive 30-win season and with one win left, their third season will see them record the most wins in their D1 era. The full list of WAC Softball Awards 2023 can be seen below. Player of the Year Shea Clements, Sr., C/OF, Utah Tech Pitcher of the Year Kate Dolinski, Grad, RHP, Utah Tech Freshman of the year Tanya Windle, VAN, Utah Tech Defense Player of the Year Kinsey Koeltzow, Sr., C, Grand Canyon Coach of the Year Randy Simkins, Utah Tech All-WAC First Team Hannah Burnett, Grand Canyon

Katelyn Dunkel, Grand Canyon

Kristin Fifield, Grand Canyon

Meghan Golden, Grand Canyon

Ramsay Lopez, Grand Canyon

Kayla Bowen, NM State

Tai Wilson, Seattle U

Mackenzie Bennett, Stephen F. Austin

Brooke Gainous, Stephen F. Austin

Shea Clements, Utah Tech

Kate Dolinski, Utah Tech

Hannah Hughbanks, Utah Tech

Tanya Windle, Utah Tech All-WAC second team Priscilla Estrada, California Baptist

Ariel Thompson, Grand Canyon

Riley Carley, NM state

Brailey Wasick, Sam Houston

Jocelynn De La Cruz, Seattle U

Emily Gonzalez, Southern Utah

Gaby Garcia, Stephen F. Austin

Kelci Hill Tarleton

Katy Schaefer Tarleton

Marley Neises, UT Arlington

Lauren Almeida, Utah Tech

Sauren Garton, Utah Tech

Megan Gibbs, Utah Valley WAC All-Defensive Team Mercedes Eichelberger, Abilene Christian

Katelyn Dunkel, Grand Canyon

Kristin Fifield, Grand Canyon

Kinsey Koeltzow, Grand Canyon

Kayla Bowen, NM State

Lily Garcia, Seattle U

Madison Kahwaty, Seattle U

Gaby Garcia, Seattle U

Lauren Almeida, Utah Tech

Hannah Hughbanks, Utah Tech

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tarletonsports.com/news/2023/5/8/softball-tarletons-katy-schaefer-kelci-hill-earn-all-wac-second-team-honors.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos