Frontier League Tennis Tournament and NAC Diamond Action





(WWNY) – The Frontier League boys’ tennis tournament was held Monday at Watertown High School. The four participating teams were small in number, but none in the desire to take home a title. Lowville was 5-0 and the favorites to win the tournament title. – In the first singles Sam Yang of Indian River defeated Rafferty Pittman of Carthage, 6-over, 6-love. It was Yang’s third consecutive Frontier League tournament title. – In the second singles Nick Hetzner of Lowville defeated Isiahis Beauchamp of Carthage 7-5, love-6, 6-4. – In third singles David Fayle of Lowville defeated Zane Bush of Carthage 6-3, 6-1. – In the first doubles match, Charlie Clements and Anthony La Puma of Lowville Watertowns defeated Jonah Stone and Riley Morrison 7-5, 6-1. – In the second doubles match, Jonathan Stacey and Josh Weiler of Lowville Watertowns defeated Caleb Hale and Gavin stone 6-2, 7-6. Lowville won the team title. It’s been a magical year for Red Raiders coach Jim Rhodes. Oh, this is great, he said. I’ve had this one, I have six seniors this year. Five of them are in the top seven. I’ve had these kids since seventh grade. It was really nice to see them all come together. They all play against each other all the time. They seem to be really best friends. It’s actually kind of funny to ride in the school van and listen to them talk in the background. They played really well, the weather was great for us this year compared to years past and it was such a good time with these kids. It was a battle of two undefeated as Harrisville visited Lisbon for Northern Athletic Conference baseball. – First inning: Aiden Chartrand singled. Nolan Sullivan scores. It’s 1-0 Harrisville. – Brennan Loos singles to right and flattens Chartrand. It’s 2-0 Pirates. – In the second inning, Chartrand shot with a line across center field for an RBI double. – Tanner Sullivan hits a single through the middle. Nolan Sullivan comes home. It’s 4-0 Harrisville. – Chartrand scores on the passed ball. – Loos drives a single to center. Tanner Sullivan crosses home plate. It is 6-0 Pirates after two innings. – Bottom of third: Cooper Rutherford goes deep left. Matt Bleau scores. It’s 6-1. – Lucas Gravlin laces the ball just into the pocket of first base. Rutherford scores. – Isaac LaRock drops a hit to the right. Gravlin scores to narrow Pirates’ lead to 6-3. – In the fourth, Lisbon loaded the bases. LaRock drills the ball to center for a base-clearing double, tying the game at 6-6. Lisbon completes the comeback with a 10-7 victory over Harrisville. Madrid-Waddington hosted Chateaugay for two NAC softball games. – Avery McDonald offers. The Jackets Mollie Uppstrom drops the ball in the middle for a single. – Erica Bates doubles right, driving into Uppstrom. They are 1-0 jackets. – Two turns later, Bates flies to the left. The ball falls in. Lacey Sullivan scores. It’s 4-0 Madrid. Chateaugay nails the runner in third. – Rebecca Miller puts Chateaugay on the board and scores on a passed ball. – On an infield dribbler, Allison Johnson scores. Chateaugay wins Madrid-Waddington 5-2, 7-1. Monday local scores High school baseball Lyme 17, Alexandria 4 Thousand Islands 5, General Brown 2 General Brown 6, Indian River 5 Sandy Creek 24, Sackets harbor 0 Thousand Islands 7, Copenhagen 2 26 South Jefferson, Watertown 0 Adirondack 5, Carthage 3 Canton 13, Malone 7 Lisbon 10, Harrisville 7 Hillton 20, Clifton-Fine 2 Norwood-Norfolk 8, Tupper Lake 5 Governor 8, Potsdam 5 Massena 8, OFA 4 High school softball South Jefferson 11, Watertown 1 Indian River 13, Carthage 12 14 Sackets Harbor, 4 Belleville Henderson Copenhagen 19, LaFargeville 11 South Lewis 6, General Brown 2 Alexandria 13, Lyme 2 Chateaugay 5, Madrid-Wadington 3 Chateaugay 7, Madrid-Wadington 1 32 Colton-Pierrepont, 8 Parishville-Hopkinton Salmon River, St. Lawrence Central Postponed Massena 9, OFA 2 Canton 15, Malone 1 Governor 28, Potsdam 0 13 Hillton, 9 Hermon-DeKalb High school lacrosse for boys Water City 15, Indian River 6 Canton 13, St. Lawrence Central 6 Girls high school lacrosse City of Water 16, Immaculate Heart 5 Carthage 10, East Syracuse-Minoa 3 Potsdam 18, Malone 4 Canton 7, Saranac-Lake Placid 4 Zalm River 18, Heuvelton 7 Plattsburgh 7, Massena 4 Indian River 14, Rome Free Academy 5 High school golf Colton-Pierrepont 304, Clifton-Fine 304 Malone 232, Madrid-Wadington 279 Norwood-Norfolk 232, Governor 243 Canton 207, Potsdam 230 General Brown 5, Sandy Creek 2 Lowville 7, Lyme 0 South Lewis 4.5, Immaculate Heart 2.5 South Lewis 4.5, Indian River 2.5 Immaculate Heart 4, Indian River 2 Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wwnytv.com/2023/05/09/highlights-scores-frontier-league-tennis-tourney-nac-diamond-action/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos