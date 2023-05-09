Sports
Preview, schedule, involved stars, watch live
co-hosts Finland will try to retain their men’s world title when the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship begins in Tampere and Riga, Latvia, from May 1228.
The Lions (Lions) did the rare Olympics World Championships double last season, and the reigning world and Olympic champions will once again try to fend off challenges from all sides.
National Hockey League (NHL) players are eligible to play in the World Championship as long as their NHL franchise is no longer involved in the Stanley Cup playoffs, and those players could make the difference this year.
Finland celebrates historic first ice hockey gold
Teams and players to watch at the 2023 IIHF Men’s World Championship
Group A plays on the Nokia Arena in Tampere, which only opened in November 2021 and also served as the host venue for the World Championships last year. That indoor stadium seats more than 13,000 people and is the main arena for the championships, also hosting two quarter-finals, both semi-finals and both medal matches. Group A includes Austria, Denmark, host country Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Sweden and the United States.
Group B, meanwhile, will be based in Riga on the Arena Riga, a stadium well accustomed to hosting the IIHF World Championships in 2006 and again in 2021. The arena will hold approximately 14,500 spectators and will host Group B matches and two quarterfinals. The teams in Group B are Canada, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, hosts Latvia, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia and Switzerland.
group A
Finland, Swedenand the United States are the front runners to qualify from Group A, with Germany And Denmark probably battling for fourth spot between them.
While the Finns are defending champions, they will be without Patrick Leine, the Columbus Blue Jackets forward who was injured near the end of the NHL season and has opted out of the world championships to focus on recovery. Meanwhile, veteran Valtteri Filppula, who last year captained Finland to double gold, has not been selected for this year’s team. They will rely on the Colorado Avalanche forward instead Mikko Rantanen as one of the strongest players on the squad this year.
On Team Sweden, the Anaheim Ducks’ Jacob Silfverberg a Sochi 2014 Olympic silver medalist is the most experienced leader with an NHL background on the team’s extensive 27-man preliminary roster. Other NHLers include Rasmus Sandin and 21-year-old hotshot winger Luke Raymond.
The United States has named a team primarily focused on players on the minor American Hockey League and college teams, with two-time Stanley Cup winners Nick Bonino the most experienced name in the squad. With yet another inexperienced and squad, the Americans’ gold medal drought could continue. They have not won a world gold since they won the 1960 Olympic gold which was also the world title. Since then, they have not even reached gold medal competition at a World Cup, although they did win bronze in 1996, 2004, 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2021.
Group B
In group B,Canada are the favorites to win the group, even with a relatively young squad. An exception to this is the 34-year-oldMilan Lucicin line to make his World Cup debut for the Canadians.
Tyler Toffoli, who scored a personal best 34 in the NHL this season, will help lead the first three. The 31-year-old Calgary Flames winger should help gain some experience as he won world gold in 2015. Adam Fantilli who is expected to be drafted second overall in this year’s NHL Draft is in the squad and could get his own stock even higher. In defense, Canada will rely on the 34-year-old Brad Hunt to put its know-how on the ice.
Czech Republic, SlovakiaAndSwitzerland all pose a major threat to the Canadians in this group. The Czechs have bothPhilip Chytil (22 goals for the New York Rangers) andDominic Cuban (20 goals for the Detroit Red Wings) among their front group to provide the firepower. However, there is bad news for Slovakia, as a breakout star from Beijing 2022 Jurai Slafkovsky has been ruled out of the squad after failing to recover from an injury sustained in January while playing for the Montreal Canadiens. SwitzerlandNino Niederreiter is perhaps the most recognizable NHL name on a roster full of experience, mainly playing in the Swiss league.
2023 World Men’s Ice Hockey Championship
The 16 teams are split into two round-robin groups of eight, Group A and Group B. After each team plays the other seven in their group, the top four teams from each group advance to the quarter-finals.
As usual, the bottom two teams are relegated overall Division 1a of the World Championships for the following year. The promoted teams for next year have already been announced, with Great Britain and Poland finishing first and second respectively in this year’s Division 1a.
The quarter-finals are played cross-group, with the first-placed team facing the fourth-placed team from the opposing group and the second-placed team from third, unless both Finland and Latvia qualify and would meet otherwise. In that scenario, each 1st-placed team plays against the 4th-placed team from its own group, while the 2nd-placed team plays 3rd-place.
Teams are re-arranged for the semi-finals based on their group stage performance.
If the scores are tied at the end of regulation time (three 20-minute periods), a sudden death first goal wins overtime period will be played. This period lasts five minutes in the group stage, with teams playing at three-on-three strength, before a best-of-five penalty shootout takes place. The 3-2-1-0 point system will be used, with three points for a Rules win, two points for a win in overtime or penalties, one point for losses in overtime or shootouts, and no points for regulation losses.
The duration of extra time in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and bronze medal matches is 10 minutes, for a shootout. In the gold medal game, extra time lasts 20 minutes, with no shootout, multiple extra times are played until a goal is scored.
2023 IIHF World Men’s Ice Hockey Championship schedule
All times are Eastern European Summer Time (UTC +3 hours).
- Friday May 12
16:20 FIN in US, SVK in CZE
20:20 SW – GER, LAT – CAN
- Saturday May 13
12:20 FRA vs AUT, SUI vs SLO
16:20 HUN against DEN, NOR against KAZ
20:20 GER in FIN, SVK in LAT
- Sunday May 14
12:20 US in HUN, SLO in CAN
16:20 OF v THEN, NOR v SUI
20:20 SWE against AUT, JUN against KAZ
- Monday May 15
16:20 GER in US, SVK in CAN
20:20 FIN – SWE, JUN – SAT
- Tuesday May 16
16:20 DEN v OUT, SLOW v NOR
20:20 FRA vs HUN, SUI vs KAZ
- Wednesday May 17
16:20 USA v AUT, LAT v NOR
20:20 FIN against FRA, CAN against KAZ
- Thursday, May 18
16:20 HUN – SWE, JUN – SLO
20:20 DEN v GER, SUI v SVK
- Friday May 19
16:20 HUN in FIN, LAT in SLO
20:20 AUT in GER, KAZ in SVK
- Saturday May 20
12:20 US v DEN, NOR v JUN
16:20 AUT v FIN, CAN v SUI
20:20 ZWE in FRA, KAZ in LAT
- Sunday May 21
16:20 GER v HUN, SLO v SVK
20:20 US in FRA, CZE in SUI
- Monday May 22
4:20 PM THEN v SWEAR, CAN v NOR
20:20 AUT v HUN, KAZ v SLO
- Tuesday May 23
12:20 GER against FRA, SVK against NOR
16:20 SWE – USA, CAN – CZE
20:20 FIN against DEN, SUI against LAT
- Wednesday, May 24
No matches scheduled
- Thursday, May 25
16:20 Quarter-finals (2)
20:20 Quarter Finals (2)
- Friday May 26
No matches scheduled
- Saturday May 27
14:20 Semifinal 1
18:20 Semifinal 2
- Sunday May 28
15:20 Bronze medal match
20:20 Gold medal match
How to watch games from the 2023 IIHF Men’s Ice Hockey World Championship
The entire event will be televised, with games available to watch live through broadcast partners in specific areas.
Some regions also have live stream and highlight clips available online at the IIHF YouTube channel.
Full information on how to watch in your area can be found on the official website of the organizers IIHF.
|
Sources
2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/iihf-ice-hockey-world-championship-2023-preview-schedule-how-watch
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Preview, schedule, involved stars, watch live
- Priyanka Chopra stuns in a white halter dress as she arrives at The View to promote Love Again
- Stock market today: live updates
- When should women get regular mammograms? At age 40, US panel now says.
- Congress complaint against Modi for violation of the ballot code: litmus test for the EC | Latest India News
- Biden calls for ‘fair deal’ for striking Hollywood writers 104.5 WOKV
- Google and Samsung team up to tackle RAM issues in Galaxy devices on Android 14
- Imran Khan, former Pakistani prime minister, arrested in Islamabad : NPR
- Celebrity Couples Who Were High School Sweethearts
- Frontier League Tennis Tournament and NAC Diamond Action
- Phillips-Medisize and U-Turn Audio raise the volume of next-generation turntable tonearm performance
- Post-Global Britain: A New Standard in British Foreign Policy