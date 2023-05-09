Preview, schedule, involved stars, watch live

co-hosts Finland will try to retain their men’s world title when the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship begins in Tampere and Riga, Latvia, from May 1228. The Lions (Lions) did the rare Olympics World Championships double last season, and the reigning world and Olympic champions will once again try to fend off challenges from all sides. National Hockey League (NHL) players are eligible to play in the World Championship as long as their NHL franchise is no longer involved in the Stanley Cup playoffs, and those players could make the difference this year.

Finland celebrates historic first ice hockey gold

Teams and players to watch at the 2023 IIHF Men’s World Championship Group A plays on the Nokia Arena in Tampere, which only opened in November 2021 and also served as the host venue for the World Championships last year. That indoor stadium seats more than 13,000 people and is the main arena for the championships, also hosting two quarter-finals, both semi-finals and both medal matches. Group A includes Austria, Denmark, host country Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Sweden and the United States. Group B, meanwhile, will be based in Riga on the Arena Riga, a stadium well accustomed to hosting the IIHF World Championships in 2006 and again in 2021. The arena will hold approximately 14,500 spectators and will host Group B matches and two quarterfinals. The teams in Group B are Canada, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, hosts Latvia, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia and Switzerland.

group A Finland, Swedenand the United States are the front runners to qualify from Group A, with Germany And Denmark probably battling for fourth spot between them. While the Finns are defending champions, they will be without Patrick Leine, the Columbus Blue Jackets forward who was injured near the end of the NHL season and has opted out of the world championships to focus on recovery. Meanwhile, veteran Valtteri Filppula, who last year captained Finland to double gold, has not been selected for this year’s team. They will rely on the Colorado Avalanche forward instead Mikko Rantanen as one of the strongest players on the squad this year. On Team Sweden, the Anaheim Ducks’ Jacob Silfverberg a Sochi 2014 Olympic silver medalist is the most experienced leader with an NHL background on the team’s extensive 27-man preliminary roster. Other NHLers include Rasmus Sandin and 21-year-old hotshot winger Luke Raymond. The United States has named a team primarily focused on players on the minor American Hockey League and college teams, with two-time Stanley Cup winners Nick Bonino the most experienced name in the squad. With yet another inexperienced and squad, the Americans’ gold medal drought could continue. They have not won a world gold since they won the 1960 Olympic gold which was also the world title. Since then, they have not even reached gold medal competition at a World Cup, although they did win bronze in 1996, 2004, 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2021.

Group B In group B,Canada are the favorites to win the group, even with a relatively young squad. An exception to this is the 34-year-oldMilan Lucicin line to make his World Cup debut for the Canadians. Tyler Toffoli, who scored a personal best 34 in the NHL this season, will help lead the first three. The 31-year-old Calgary Flames winger should help gain some experience as he won world gold in 2015. Adam Fantilli who is expected to be drafted second overall in this year’s NHL Draft is in the squad and could get his own stock even higher. In defense, Canada will rely on the 34-year-old Brad Hunt to put its know-how on the ice. Czech Republic, SlovakiaAndSwitzerland all pose a major threat to the Canadians in this group. The Czechs have bothPhilip Chytil (22 goals for the New York Rangers) andDominic Cuban (20 goals for the Detroit Red Wings) among their front group to provide the firepower. However, there is bad news for Slovakia, as a breakout star from Beijing 2022 Jurai Slafkovsky has been ruled out of the squad after failing to recover from an injury sustained in January while playing for the Montreal Canadiens. SwitzerlandNino Niederreiter is perhaps the most recognizable NHL name on a roster full of experience, mainly playing in the Swiss league.

2023 World Men’s Ice Hockey Championship The 16 teams are split into two round-robin groups of eight, Group A and Group B. After each team plays the other seven in their group, the top four teams from each group advance to the quarter-finals. As usual, the bottom two teams are relegated overall Division 1a of the World Championships for the following year. The promoted teams for next year have already been announced, with Great Britain and Poland finishing first and second respectively in this year’s Division 1a. The quarter-finals are played cross-group, with the first-placed team facing the fourth-placed team from the opposing group and the second-placed team from third, unless both Finland and Latvia qualify and would meet otherwise. In that scenario, each 1st-placed team plays against the 4th-placed team from its own group, while the 2nd-placed team plays 3rd-place. Teams are re-arranged for the semi-finals based on their group stage performance. If the scores are tied at the end of regulation time (three 20-minute periods), a sudden death first goal wins overtime period will be played. This period lasts five minutes in the group stage, with teams playing at three-on-three strength, before a best-of-five penalty shootout takes place. The 3-2-1-0 point system will be used, with three points for a Rules win, two points for a win in overtime or penalties, one point for losses in overtime or shootouts, and no points for regulation losses. The duration of extra time in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and bronze medal matches is 10 minutes, for a shootout. In the gold medal game, extra time lasts 20 minutes, with no shootout, multiple extra times are played until a goal is scored.

2023 IIHF World Men’s Ice Hockey Championship schedule All times are Eastern European Summer Time (UTC +3 hours). Friday May 12

16:20 FIN in US, SVK in CZE 20:20 SW – GER, LAT – CAN Saturday May 13

12:20 FRA vs AUT, SUI vs SLO 16:20 HUN against DEN, NOR against KAZ 20:20 GER in FIN, SVK in LAT Sunday May 14

12:20 US in HUN, SLO in CAN 16:20 OF v THEN, NOR v SUI 20:20 SWE against AUT, JUN against KAZ Monday May 15

16:20 GER in US, SVK in CAN 20:20 FIN – SWE, JUN – SAT Tuesday May 16

16:20 DEN v OUT, SLOW v NOR 20:20 FRA vs HUN, SUI vs KAZ Wednesday May 17

16:20 USA v AUT, LAT v NOR 20:20 FIN against FRA, CAN against KAZ Thursday, May 18

16:20 HUN – SWE, JUN – SLO 20:20 DEN v GER, SUI v SVK Friday May 19

16:20 HUN in FIN, LAT in SLO 20:20 AUT in GER, KAZ in SVK Saturday May 20

12:20 US v DEN, NOR v JUN 16:20 AUT v FIN, CAN v SUI 20:20 ZWE in FRA, KAZ in LAT Sunday May 21

16:20 GER v HUN, SLO v SVK 20:20 US in FRA, CZE in SUI Monday May 22

4:20 PM THEN v SWEAR, CAN v NOR 20:20 AUT v HUN, KAZ v SLO Tuesday May 23

12:20 GER against FRA, SVK against NOR 16:20 SWE – USA, CAN – CZE 20:20 FIN against DEN, SUI against LAT Wednesday, May 24

No matches scheduled Thursday, May 25

16:20 Quarter-finals (2) 20:20 Quarter Finals (2) Friday May 26

No matches scheduled Saturday May 27

14:20 Semifinal 1 18:20 Semifinal 2 Sunday May 28

