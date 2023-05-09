



What happened: A few months after China fully opened international borders in January, it is clear that the return of Chinese tourism to Europe will be different from pre-pandemic patterns. Visitor numbers have not bounced back. Travel Data Company reports this ForwardKeysticket prices for travel from China to Europe are 80 percent higher than before the pandemic, while passenger numbers during the May 1 holiday period fell 64 percent from 2019. Travel to Europe has become much more expensive for Chinese consumers and demand is still below pre-pandemic levels. However, those making these long journeys are spending more than before; details of the tax refund provider Planetquoted by Credit Suisse, also shows that the average transaction value for every Chinese tourist in Europe was 28 percent higher in March than in 2019. The Jing Take:Data from various Chinese travel companies shows that the return of Chinese overseas tourism first took place closer to home, including Asian destinations Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Singapore emerge as early favourites. There is some evidence that wealthier Chinese travelers are among the first to return to Europe. It seems that Chinese shoppers are also looking for it buy luxury closer to home instead of flying to London, Paris or Milan to buy their favorite European brands as they did before the pandemic. Singapore, for example almost double the total transaction value of Chinese tourist spending on the Alipay app in Q1 2023 versus Q3 2022, with the average visitor spending 40 percent more than the previous quarter. With the number of flights between China and Europe still limited and many European hotspots still lacking the staff or infrastructure to bring China’s mass tourism back to 2019 levels, there are still several hurdles to overcome before a full see recovery. Europe will probably have to wait until end of 2023 or 2024 to see the return of large-scale Chinese tourism. Credit Suisse notes that luxury goods companies such as Richemont, Herms and LVMH, Cartier’s parent company, are the most likely to benefit from wealthy Chinese shoppers, despite weak travel demand. Recent stock market valuations support this view. However, the shift in focus to ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI) is significant. And luxury brands were some of the first to catch up. With the will of Chanel, LV and Dior are opening VIP private boutiques that are accessible by appointment only in key Chinese cities last year and earlier, and LVMH underlined its commitment to improving its service and relationship with VIPs, it appears that HNWIs and UHNWIs are emerging as the saviors of the industry, especially as the number of entry-level luxury consumers declines . In the light of America reported a diminishing appetite for luxuryhigh-end brands will have to adapt even more to China’s growing HNW and UHNW consumers if they want to expand. The Jing Takereports on a piece of the most important news and presents our editors with an analysis of the key implications for the luxury industry. In the recurring column, we analyze everything from product drops and mergers to heated discussions on Chinese social media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://jingdaily.com/chinese-tourist-europe-spending/

