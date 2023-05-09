Ithaca 1V & Novice Four earn Liberty League recognition along with three student-athletes





ITHACA, NY As announced by the Liberty League conference office on Monday, May 8, Ithaca College had recognized three different student-athletes from various sports for their outstanding play during the week of May 1-7. In addition, women’s rowers Varsity 8+ and Novice 4+ were honored after an outstanding weekend at both the NYS Championships and the Liberty League Championship. Baseball Pitcher of the Week- Kyle Lambert

Kyle Lambert appeared in two games during Ithaca’s 3-1 week, but in his lone start, Lambert pitched 7.0 shutout innings with eight strikeouts during IC’s 14-0 victory over RPI to start the crossover series. Lambert gave up four basehits in the performance and walked two. Softball Pitcher of the Week- Riley Piromalli

Riley Piromalli had a perfect 4-0 week for the Bombers, including her first collegiate no-hitter and IC’s 19e in program history. She followed that performance with two more complete game shutouts against both RIT and St. Lawrence and against the Saints, she carried a perfect game into the top of the seventh inning. She struckout 10 or more strikeouts in every Ithaca win, including 13 in the 11-1 non-conference win against the University of Scranton. Women’s Rowboat of the Week – Ithaca Varsity 8+ The Bombers 1V captured gold at both the Liberty League and NYS Championships last weekend. The 1V highlighted Carlie Wohlfahrt , Allison Arndt , Laura Trainer , Taylor Volmrich , Lily Babcock , Erin Trojan horse , Maggie Farber , Karlie Wallen And devi de oliveira . At the NYS Championships, The Bombers faced St. John Fisher, William Smith, Skidmore, Army and Iona. Ithaca secured first place for Iona. The Bombers completed the course with a finishing time of 7:17.17. Later in the day, in the Grand Finals, the Bombers would take home first place with a finishing time of 7:28.84. Ithaca secured an automatic bid for the NCAA DIII Rowing Championship and won their fifth straight Liberty League Championship by completing the course with a race time of 6:51.78. Women’s Rowing Boat for Beginners of the Week – Ithaca Novice 4 The Ithaca novice four consisted of Emma Kelley, Lucy Hogan , Melanie Hem , Hope Oliveira And Emma Thorn . The bomber crew took on Union and St. Lawrence. The starting four finished with a comfortable lead and took home gold. Women’s Track & Field- Field Performer of the Week- Logan Bruce Bruce was also recognized as Field Performer of the Meet for the second year in a row. In seven events she posted a pair of first places, two second places, two fourth places and a fifth place. Of those seven, four were field events. She opened the championship with a victory in the long jump at 5.76 meters. She placed second in the high jump at 5.76 metres, fourth in the triple jump (11.18 m) and fifth in the javelin throw (33.71 m). HONOR ROLE

Louis Fabbo batted .400 (6-for-15) in a 3-1 week for Ithaca, as he drove in six runs and scored four more. He also ran four times. Fabbo saved his best effort for last, as he drove in five runs on three hits during Ithaca’s 13-5 crossover victory over RPI on Sunday. Fabbo also recorded three during Saturday’s 5-4 loss to RPI. Lexi held made 40 saves in three Liberty League tournament games as Ithaca went 2-1 in the postseason. Held started the week with 18 saves in an 11–4 win over Skidmore in the first round. She then stopped nine shots in a 21-13 win over Vassar in the semi-finals and made 13 more saves in the 14-4 final loss to William Smith.

