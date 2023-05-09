Former Pakistani Cricket Captain Imran Khan Arrested At Court In Islamabad | Cricket news





Former Pakistani cricket captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested by paramilitary officers outside the Supreme Court in Pakistan. Khan is said to have appeared in court in Islamabad on corruption charges. Footage online, verified by Sky News, shows Khan being led by security forces in an armored vehicle. Officials from Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party said he is in the custody of the security forces, adding that they have filed a complaint with the Islamabad High Court, which has now requested a police report on the detention. Speaking anonymously to the Associated Press, anti-corruption officials said Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau had issued an arrest warrant for Khan last week in a separate case, but he had not been granted bail. Image:

Pakistan’s independent GEO TV broadcast footage of 72-year-old Khan being pulled by security forces to an armored vehicle, which took him away



Anti-corruption officials added that Khan will face a tribunal later on Tuesday. Khan was transferred to Rawalpindi where he was questioned by police and underwent a medical check before his tribunal. The former leader appeared to be recording a video from an unknown location on Tuesday morning, with the caption that officials were out to arrest him to prevent him from campaigning. The 72-year-old was removed from power last year and has spent his time campaigning against his successor, claiming his removal was illegal. British Home Secretary Rana Sanaullah said the arrest is linked to the money laundering of a property magnate linked to the UK, claiming Khan’s fraud is worth around 5 billion rupees (£5.9m). Image:

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Khan has been arrested in Islamabad



Mr Sanaullah added that the “corruption” was recorded through Khan’s wife, and orders have been issued to deal with the politician’s supporters should they “create a situation of order and order”. Tear gas has been thrown at demonstrators in Karachi in an attempt to disperse supporters of the former prime minister, while police in Lahore have also tried to advance the opposition. Raoof Hasan, a leader of Khan’s party, called the arrest “blatant interference in judicial affairs by those in power”. He said: “We are completely in the dark. He has been virtually kidnapped in court.”

