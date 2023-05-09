Former IU football player indicted, accused of rape





BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Rape charges were brought against a former Indiana University football player six months after two women accused him of sexual assault. Two charges of rape, plus a separate charge of sexual assault and battery, were filed against Connor Delp, in Monroe Circuit Court 2 on May 8. A probable statement prepared by a Bloomington police detective alleged that on November 11, 2022, Delp sexually assaulted two women at his E. 20th Street apartment. Connor Delp booking photo One of the victims reported the alleged assault to the IU Police Department on Nov. 13 after completing a sexual assault exam at an Indianapolis hospital. Court documents showed that the woman had previously tried to pass an exam, but no "licensed nurse" was available.

The woman (Prosecutor 1) told police that Delp had invited her to his apartment, and that she had brought a girlfriend (Prosecutor 2). She told police they had several alcoholic drinks, but none seemed "overly intoxicated." According to the affidavit, Delp invited the women into his room to play video games. Delp is then charged with assaulting one of the women while the other woman was playing video games with headphones on and her back turned to them. In an interview with the police, Prosecutor 1 said that when she finished playing the game, Delp grabbed her and kissed her in a "forceful" manner. She said Delp then raped her, pushing her arms down as she shook her head "no" and cried. Prosecutor 2 was asleep during Prosecutor 1's alleged attack and told police she woke up when she heard Prosecutor 1 hyperventilate. The woman said she saw Delp attack her friend as she cried with her face pressed against the wall. Police looked into text messages between Delp and the two women in which he claimed he was receiving "mixed signals".

Delp later spoke to a detective in the presence of his lawyer and claimed that he had a consensual sexual encounter with both women. He told police that neither woman said “no” or cried. His attorney provided police with a copy of a polygraph test conducted by a privately contracted polygrapher. The test showed that Delp was not misleading in his response. Delp was last listed as a freshman on the redshirt 2022 IU Football Squad. On November 17, less than a week after the alleged attack, IU Athletics announced Delp was “suspended indefinitely from all football team activities”. He was released from the team in January 2023. Delp’s lawyers issued a statement on his behalf: Connor Delp has a constitutional right to be presumed innocent of the criminal charges brought against him. Every story always has two sides. Connor Delp intends to vigorously defend these allegations in the proper forum – the courtroom. Attorneys James H. Voyles Jr., Katharine Liell and Erin McNeil



