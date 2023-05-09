Women’s tennis Czechlystova receives academic honors





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.Penn State Junior Women’s Tennis Sofia Czechlystova added to her postseason honors on Tuesday and earned Academic All-District honors, announced by College Sports Communicators. Chekhlystova has a GPA of 3.88 in the IUG Accounting Program. She was an Academic All-Big Ten and Big Ten Distinguished Scholar selection in 2022. Chekhlystova helped the Nittany Lions to 12 wins this spring. She was recently named All-Big Ten for the second time in her career. Chekhlystova is currently ranked No. 69 in the ITA Singles Poll and is an alternate for the NCAA Singles Championships. She even reached 42nd place in the ranking this spring. The Estonian native recorded a 21-7 record in singles in 2022-23, including 16-6 in doubles, all while playing at No. 1. She went 5-2 in Big Ten games. She ended the season with a seven-game winning streak. In doubles, Chekhlystova recorded 10 wins, including nine at the top position in doubles. On March 19, she combined with Carla Girbau for a 6-0 victory over Wisconsin’s 54th ranked Ava Markham and Maria Sholokhova. In her Nittany Lion career, Chekhlystova has 40 wins in singles, including 35 in doubles, and 23 wins in doubles. For more updates on Penn State Women’s Tennis, follow @pennstateWTEN on Twitter and @pennstatewtennis on Instagram.

