NDSU Softball Set for Summit League Championship

FARGO, ND – North Dakota State softball will compete in the 2023 Summit League Championship at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota from May 10-13. The Bison will be the No. 3 seed and will open the tournament on Wednesday, May 10 against No. 6 seed Kansas City in a single-elimination round before the double-elimination begins on Thursday, May 11.

Championship schedule

Wednesday, May 10

G1: (4) South Dakota v (5) North Dakota | 14.00 hours

G2: (3) State of North Dakota vs. (6) Kansas City | 4:30 in the afternoon

Thursday, May 11

G3: (1) South Dakota State vs. G1 winner | 11 hours

G4: (2) Winner Omaha vs. G2 | 1:30 PM

G5: G3 Loser vs G4 Loser | 16.00 hours

Friday May 12

G6: G3 winner vs G4 winner | 1 o’clock in the afternoon

G7: G6 loser vs. G5 winner | 3:30 pm

Saturday May 13

G8: G6 winner vs G7 winner | 1 o’clock in the afternoon

G9: If necessary | 3:30 pm

Tickets and concessions

All tickets are sold as day tickets. The price will be $10 for adults. Students from participating schools with valid ID can purchase tickets for $5. All children (grades K-12) have tickets available for $5.

Parking

Spectator parking areas are east of the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex or east of Dan J. Dykhouse Stadium. The entrance to the Jackrabbit Softball field is located just behind home plate.

Summit League Tournament at Midco

Again, The Summit League Championships will be broadcast live on Midco Sports and through the Midco Sports Plus app. Jay Elsen and Tom Nieman have the call for the games, while Emmie Uitts and Al Bahe share the analyst duties.

Game coverage

All Summit League Championship games are streamed live on The Summit League Digital Network. All games also include live statistics. Links to the stream and stats will be available on the softball schedule page at gobison.com.

Seven bison earn All-League honors

Senior Carley Gotschius (IF) and junior Emily Buringa (OR) headlined the Bison honors as the Summit League announced its All-League team on Tuesday, with the duo earning first-team honors. Buringa is a two-time winner after taking second team honors last season. It is the first honor for Goetschius. The Bison had two senior pitchers on the second team, such as Paige Vargas received her third all-league second team honors and Laine Lyle clinched her second all-league second-team honor. freshman Bella Dean (IF) and transfer Anjolee Aguilar-Beaucage (DP/UTL) also received second-team selections, earning their first honor. sophomore Chloe Woldruff (OF) also received an honorable mention.

Goetschius Pacing Bison, Summit League on Plate

Carley Gotschius leads the Bison and is second in the Summit League this season with a .368 average. Goetschius also leads the Summit League and ranks 28th nationally with 15 doubles this season and finished the regular season second in home runs with seven. In league games, Goetschius is also tied for second in the league in extra-base hits with 10 (5 doubles and 5 home runs).

Buringa passes 100 consecutive starts, enters postseason on Hot Streak

Emily Buringa made her 100th consecutive start in center field in game two against Omaha last weekend and entered the postseason with 102 consecutive games played and 101 consecutive starts. Buringa has been on a tear lately, having four multi-hit games in her last eight, and hits in all but one during the stretch. She goes 13-for-25 (.520) on stretch with a home run, three doubles, seven RBI, seven runs, .760 slugging and a .640 obp.

Vargas Among League Leaders in Circle

Paige Vargas ranks in the top three in nearly every major pitching category in the Summit League. At the start of the week, Vargas leads the league in WHIP (1.04), second in wins (15), shutouts (5), and strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.56), and third in strikeouts (160) and batting average against (. 203 ). The senior finished her home career with 6.2 scoreless innings against Omaha before giving way to fellow senior Laine Lyle for the final.

Dean slogs his way to the top of the Summit League

freshman Bella Dean has made an impact since earning a daily spot in the lineup. Dean has nine home runs in the past two months, including seven in Summit League games. She leads the league in overall home runs (9) and league (7), while also finishing the regular season fourth in RBI (35) and first in league games in RBI (26) and slugging (.732).

Lyle peaks at the end of his career

Senior Laine Lyle allowed only five earned runs in league games this season and pitched three complete game shutouts. In league games, Lyle is second in era (0.65) and shutouts (3). Lyle is on track to set a new personal best for an era in a season, entering the postseason at 2.35. Her best is a 2.68 last season.

Woldruff on career best run

Chloe Woldruff started 10 times in a row and has hits in eight of those games, going 10-for-25 (.400) with two doubles and her first career triple during the stretch. She also added her first two stolen bases and four RBIs and six runs. She has four walks, contributing to a .467 obp and slugging .560. Her .400 average is second to the Bison during the stretch.

Vargas makes final numbers on NDSU career charts

Paige Vargas made her 100th and 101st starts in her final home weekend. The senior is sixth on the NDSU all-time list with 101 career starts. Vargas is also sixth on the all-time list with 128 appearances, 647.1 innings pitched and 72 complete games. She ranks seventh all-time in strikeouts with 543 and eighth with a career-high 21 shutouts and 61 wins. She also ranks eighth with 5.87 strikeouts per game and fifth with five career saves.

Life on the road

After moving the first home series to Sioux Falls due to snow, the Bison played 42 games away from home before hosting North Dakota this past weekend. NDSU was originally scheduled to play 36 games away from home to start the season. The Bison set another milestone for their final home schedule start in program history on April 29. The last date before that was April 28 in 2009 and 2018.

Aguilar-Beaucage sets high career streaks

Anjolee Aguilar-Beaucage became the 21st Bison in the Division I era with a hit streak of at least 10 games earlier in the season. It was a career high for the junior transfer, which also set a personal best of 14 games reaching base safely.

Lyle throws back-to-back shutouts, sets a new personal mark

Laine Lyle threw a few gems in league games earlier this season. Lyle led NDSU to a 1-0 victory in Western Illinois before knocking out South Dakota in a 2-0 victory. With back-to-back shutouts, Lyle went 17.0 consecutive scoreless innings, a new career high. Her previous best was a 15.1 inning stretch in 2021.

NFCA top performers

Paige Vargas And Carley Gotschius went back-to-back to NFCA Louisville Slugger/Wilson DI Selected Top Performances recognition. Vargas made the list after her one hitter against Mississippi State. Goetschius made the list after batting .727 against Kansas City the following week.

Vargas with some one hitters

Paige Vargas pitched an one-hit shutout to lead NDSU to a 2-0 victory over RV Mississippi State, then added her second one hitter of the season with a dominant performance against Kansas City, taking a perfect game in the fifth inning. Vargas has five one hitters in her career.

Goetschius equals record

Senior Carley Gotschius tied a program record against Samford, recording three doubles in the game and becoming the fourth Bison to complete the feat. Goetschius is the first Bison to do it since Tabby Heinz had three at Cal State Northridge on March 14, 2018. Goetschius also joins Bre Beatty (at IUPUI; May 13, 2017) and Sarah Schmitz (March 12, 1999; vs. Johnson C Smith).

Shutdowns