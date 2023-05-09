Sports
College Football Playoff dark horse contenders: Wisconsin, Auburn among teams to watch in 2023 season
TCU shocked the world and made its way from not earning a bowl bid in 2021 to the college football Playoff National Championship in just one season under freshman coach Sonny Dykes. Can anyone replicate that kind of performance in the 2023 season? Well, today we take a closer look at the group of dark horse candidates who have a chance to crash the party in the final year of the four-team CFP format.
To limit our scope of “dark horse” teams, we exclude the 17 teams with odds better than 50-1. That list includes Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma. In an unpredictable off-season fueled by the transfer portal becoming more prevalent than ever, that still gives nearly 50 teams a chance to prove the contenders wrong.
When we did this exercise last season, the results were quite good. Despite great odds, Penn State and Washington were both on the fringes of the College Football Playoff discussion. Baylor and Arkansas ultimately disappointed, while the other team might reappear in 2023.
So let’s take a look at the teams from each Power Five conference that could shock the world and make the field as dark horse candidates. Odds via Caesars Sportsbook.
NC State earned a spot on this list last season for being one of the national leaders in recurring production. However, after quarterback Devin Leary went down injured, the Wolfpack lost four of their last seven games. They are among the lowest teams in terms of returning production this season, but a smart series of offensive decisions from coach Dave Doeren just might push NC State back into contention.
Two years ago, quarterback Brennan Armstrong led the nation with 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns while playing for Virginia coordinator Robert Anae. Now the pair are reuniting in Raleigh with a chance to revive the NC State offense. Doeren’s defense has been in the top 25 nationally each of the past two seasons, so Armstrong and the Wolfpack offense holding their end of the bargain could push NC State into contention.
No team is undergoing a bigger overhaul than Wisconsin after coach Luke Fickell opted to move away from the power-run offense that has defined the program for decades. When you consider that Fickell was the first coach ever to lead a Group of Five program — Cincinnati — to the College Football Playoff, he might be onto something.
Fickell identified quarterback whisperer Phil Longo as the perfect fit as offensive coordinator to lead the program through a transition. He added sixth-year quarterback transfer Tanner Mordecai from SMU, along with four strong receivers. With a great defense and standout running back Braelon Allen still on the roster, there’s a chance this roster will show up much sooner than expected.
The Red Raiders have not won an outright conference title as a member of the Border Conference since 1955. They haven’t played for a conference championship since divisions were established after losing a tiebreaker to Oklahoma in 2008. But unlike those previous teams, this Texas Tech squad is led by Joey McGuire.
McGuire is a former Texas high school coach who led the Red Raiders to their best record since 2013 in his first season. More importantly for the fanbase, McGuire’s team beat Texas and Oklahoma in the same season for the first time in the program’s history. Texas Tech has some key pieces to replace defensively, but a strong recruiting class mixed with a few targeted transfers gives the Red Raiders a shot at a strong sophomore campaign.
Oregon State barely makes it to our mark with a 50-1 chance on the spot, but the Beavers are arguably the most underrated team in the country. The program won 10 games for the first time since 2006 behind a solid defense coordinated by rising assistant Trent Bray and an impressive rushing performance by freshman Damien Martinez.
Despite the success, Oregon State was ranked No. 105 nationally in passing under 200 yards per game. Now comes the trump card in the form of transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who was rated by the Top247 rankings as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the country coming out of high school. Beavers coach Jonathan Smith’s move offense should maximize Uiagalelei’s skills and take Oregon State to new heights.
SEC: Maroon (100-1)
Picking an SEC squad is especially difficult because five teams are left out. So in the end, we go far off the board and bet that Hugh Freeze will be a wild card in the SEC West with a revitalized staff and dynamic energy. The path through the SEC — which includes Alabama and Georgia — complicates things, but also presents a great opportunity.
The Tigers were ranked No. 18 in 247Sports Talent Composite in 2022, well ahead of their 5-7 results. Additionally, Auburn bolstered the passing game by adding veteran Michigan State signal caller Payton Thorne and Ohio State wide receiver Caleb Burton. A new coaching staff and key pieces in the passing game could lead to a quick turnaround if Freeze can get everyone on the same page.
Long shots looking to follow in TCU’s footsteps
The Horned Frogs opened with a 200-1 chance to win the 2022 national championship and eventually fought their way to the College Football Playoff National Championship. So in the spirit of that stunning performance last season, here are three long range shots with odds of 200-1 or worse going into the 2023 campaign.
Colorado (200-1): How can you not put the Buffalos on this list? No coach has ever tried to flip a roster like Deion Sanders in one off-season, but most teams don’t add potential first-round picks at the same time, like Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, and Cormani McClain. There’s huge bust potential here, but we’re going with it.
State of Iowa (200-1): The 2022 season was a bust, but don’t sell all of your Matt Campbell stock just yet. The offensive line is filled with upperclassmen and quarterback Hunter Dekkers was quietly pretty damn good. Six of the eight losses came by less than one score. Luck can turn in a Big 12 that has been as wide open as ever in recent years.
UTSA (500-1):With three AAC faithfuls joining the Big 12, arguably the best Group of Five team in the country plays in San Antonio. The Roadrunners are 24-5 for the past two years, finishing with a spot in the final CFP rankings. The AAC is going to be a tougher test, but Jeff Traylor has never shied away from a challenge.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/college-football-playoff-dark-horse-contenders-wisconsin-auburn-among-teams-to-watch-in-2023-season/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Six key moments in Donald Trump’s civil rape trial | Donald Trump News
- Erdogan’s reign could actually end this weekend
- Encore: A Michael J. Fox Movie: Doc Shows Actor in a Vulnerable Light
- College Football Playoff dark horse contenders: Wisconsin, Auburn among teams to watch in 2023 season
- Ovid in opera attire: Bach’s American soloists bring two tales of transformation to life
- Propaganda films The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story…
- Technology and fashion: a step towards greener innovation
- Biden will become the first US president to travel to Papua New Guinea
- The arrest of former Pakistani leader Imran Khan plunges the country into deadly political chaos
- True Lies, East New York canceled at CBS – The Hollywood Reporter
- Resale of Luxury Clothing: Legal Considerations and Challenges
- Wall Street plunges into a quiet market