College Football Playoff dark horse contenders: Wisconsin, Auburn among teams to watch in 2023 season

TCU shocked the world and made its way from not earning a bowl bid in 2021 to the college football Playoff National Championship in just one season under freshman coach Sonny Dykes. Can anyone replicate that kind of performance in the 2023 season? Well, today we take a closer look at the group of dark horse candidates who have a chance to crash the party in the final year of the four-team CFP format.

To limit our scope of “dark horse” teams, we exclude the 17 teams with odds better than 50-1. That list includes Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma. In an unpredictable off-season fueled by the transfer portal becoming more prevalent than ever, that still gives nearly 50 teams a chance to prove the contenders wrong.

When we did this exercise last season, the results were quite good. Despite great odds, Penn State and Washington were both on the fringes of the College Football Playoff discussion. Baylor and Arkansas ultimately disappointed, while the other team might reappear in 2023.

So let’s take a look at the teams from each Power Five conference that could shock the world and make the field as dark horse candidates. Odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

NC State earned a spot on this list last season for being one of the national leaders in recurring production. However, after quarterback Devin Leary went down injured, the Wolfpack lost four of their last seven games. They are among the lowest teams in terms of returning production this season, but a smart series of offensive decisions from coach Dave Doeren just might push NC State back into contention.

Two years ago, quarterback Brennan Armstrong led the nation with 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns while playing for Virginia coordinator Robert Anae. Now the pair are reuniting in Raleigh with a chance to revive the NC State offense. Doeren’s defense has been in the top 25 nationally each of the past two seasons, so Armstrong and the Wolfpack offense holding their end of the bargain could push NC State into contention.

No team is undergoing a bigger overhaul than Wisconsin after coach Luke Fickell opted to move away from the power-run offense that has defined the program for decades. When you consider that Fickell was the first coach ever to lead a Group of Five program — Cincinnati — to the College Football Playoff, he might be onto something.

Fickell identified quarterback whisperer Phil Longo as the perfect fit as offensive coordinator to lead the program through a transition. He added sixth-year quarterback transfer Tanner Mordecai from SMU, along with four strong receivers. With a great defense and standout running back Braelon Allen still on the roster, there’s a chance this roster will show up much sooner than expected.

The Red Raiders have not won an outright conference title as a member of the Border Conference since 1955. They haven’t played for a conference championship since divisions were established after losing a tiebreaker to Oklahoma in 2008. But unlike those previous teams, this Texas Tech squad is led by Joey McGuire.

McGuire is a former Texas high school coach who led the Red Raiders to their best record since 2013 in his first season. More importantly for the fanbase, McGuire’s team beat Texas and Oklahoma in the same season for the first time in the program’s history. Texas Tech has some key pieces to replace defensively, but a strong recruiting class mixed with a few targeted transfers gives the Red Raiders a shot at a strong sophomore campaign.

Oregon State barely makes it to our mark with a 50-1 chance on the spot, but the Beavers are arguably the most underrated team in the country. The program won 10 games for the first time since 2006 behind a solid defense coordinated by rising assistant Trent Bray and an impressive rushing performance by freshman Damien Martinez.

Despite the success, Oregon State was ranked No. 105 nationally in passing under 200 yards per game. Now comes the trump card in the form of transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who was rated by the Top247 rankings as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the country coming out of high school. Beavers coach Jonathan Smith’s move offense should maximize Uiagalelei’s skills and take Oregon State to new heights.

SEC: Maroon (100-1)

Picking an SEC squad is especially difficult because five teams are left out. So in the end, we go far off the board and bet that Hugh Freeze will be a wild card in the SEC West with a revitalized staff and dynamic energy. The path through the SEC — which includes Alabama and Georgia — complicates things, but also presents a great opportunity.

The Tigers were ranked No. 18 in 247Sports Talent Composite in 2022, well ahead of their 5-7 results. Additionally, Auburn bolstered the passing game by adding veteran Michigan State signal caller Payton Thorne and Ohio State wide receiver Caleb Burton. A new coaching staff and key pieces in the passing game could lead to a quick turnaround if Freeze can get everyone on the same page.

Long shots looking to follow in TCU’s footsteps

The Horned Frogs opened with a 200-1 chance to win the 2022 national championship and eventually fought their way to the College Football Playoff National Championship. So in the spirit of that stunning performance last season, here are three long range shots with odds of 200-1 or worse going into the 2023 campaign.

Colorado (200-1): How can you not put the Buffalos on this list? No coach has ever tried to flip a roster like Deion Sanders in one off-season, but most teams don’t add potential first-round picks at the same time, like Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, and Cormani McClain. There’s huge bust potential here, but we’re going with it.

State of Iowa (200-1): The 2022 season was a bust, but don’t sell all of your Matt Campbell stock just yet. The offensive line is filled with upperclassmen and quarterback Hunter Dekkers was quietly pretty damn good. Six of the eight losses came by less than one score. Luck can turn in a Big 12 that has been as wide open as ever in recent years.

UTSA (500-1):With three AAC faithfuls joining the Big 12, arguably the best Group of Five team in the country plays in San Antonio. The Roadrunners are 24-5 for the past two years, finishing with a spot in the final CFP rankings. The AAC is going to be a tougher test, but Jeff Traylor has never shied away from a challenge.