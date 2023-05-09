Women’s tennis places four student-athletes on the CSC Academic All-District Team





Austin, Texas Ole Miss women’s tennis placed fourth on the College Sports Communicators All-District Team. CSC, formerly CoSIDA, announced the 2023 Academic All-District Women’s Tennis Teams on Tuesday. It is the first time all four have earned the Academic All-District award in their careers. The rebels on the team include sophomore Ludmila Kareisova, junior Reka Zadori and seniors Lillian Gabrielsen And Kelsey Mize . The group earned the honor after meeting the criteria for posting an impressive cumulative point average of over 3.50 while being a starter or key reserve on the team Kareisova completed her stellar sophomore campaign, amassing a record of 16-12 in singles and 14-13 in doubles. The Czech-born also led the team with seven singles wins, including her highest-ever win against the nation’s 21st-ranked player. She was also 7-3 in SEC play and started 6-0. The sophomore climbed all the way to No. 46 in the rankings and qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship, which begins May 22. Kareisova also earned academic honors and was named Student Athlete of the Month by the OM Foundation in the fall as an exercise science major. Zadori had a career year, leading the team with a whopping 22 singles wins. She impressed at the bottom of the lineup, with a 9-3 record at No. 6 singles and a combined 15-5 doubles record at the last three singles positions. The native of Szeged, Hungary, won the SEC championships with two singles wins, helping the Rebels to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018. The junior was also named to the SEC Community Service Team. Gabrielsen was a major contributor in both singles and doubles. The senior went 18-4 in singles and 15-13 in doubles, both career highs. In her first time playing on both No. 2 and No. 3 singles, she combined for a doubles record of 10-8. After going 9–3 at No. 2 in doubles and knocking out the 60th-ranked doubles team, Gabrielsen moved up to the No. 1 doubles ranking. Gabrielsen is also great off the field, leading the Chancellor’s Honor Roll to list three consecutive semesters. Gabrielsen plans to graduate this month with a degree in political science. Mize joined Gabrielsen in doubles for the same 15–13 record and three doubles wins. The senior defeated two doubles opponents in the SEC Championships to lead Ole Miss to two doubles and into the quarterfinals. She also compiled an 11-9 record in singles this season. Mize plans to graduate next year with a degree in Finance. Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First, second and third team Academic All-America honorees will be announced on June 1. For more information on Ole Miss Women’s Tennis, follow the Rebels on Twitter at@OleMissWTennison Facebook atOleMissWTennisand on Instagram atOleMissWTennis. Also follow Coach Beyers on Twitter,@MarkBeyers.

