Local hockey icon Claude Piche reflects on time in Star City

ROANOKE, Va. 1974 marked the first time a Roanoke hockey team won a national championship. The Roanoke Valley Rebels was a fierce team with a core of French Canadian players, including Claude Piche, who would go on to become a Roanoke hockey legend.

My freshman professional I signed with the Minnesota North Stars, Piche said in a recent sit-down interview.

Inside a man cave, you’ll find walls full of photos and memories, but more importantly, a sketch of a story that connects the love of hockey to the Roanoke Valley.

And here’s Montreal Junior Canadian, here’s when I signed with the Boston Bruins, Piche said, pointing to a plethora of old photos.

Claude tells stories from his playing time (WSLS)

Claude Piche has become synonymous with hockey in the Star City, thanks to a decision he made during the second year of his pro contract with the Boston Bruins.

Tom Johnson said: Do you want to go to San Diego or Roanoke? Let me tell you what’s going on in Roanoke. You have a bunch of Frenchmen there, do you mind? because I had a sophomore contract and I said: Absolutely. So goodbye Diego, welcome Roanoke baby.

The Montreal native helped the Roanoke Valley Rebels win 53 games in the 1973-74 championship season.

I have the MVP of the League. We weren’t making any money back then, but boy, did we have a good team, Piche laughed. Three of them went to the NHL and three of them went to the World Hockey, from here to there.

In 1974 the sport looked a bit different. No helmets, limited padding and Piches skates?

Claude Piche’s skates were size 8, despite his feet being size 11 (WSLS)

I wear a size 11. My skates were a size eight. You weren’t wearing socks, they were as tight as they could be… I couldn’t even get in them today.

But the man nicknamed Mr. Smooth says one thing has stood the test of time.

It doesn’t matter when in the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s the intensity is always there.

Intensity is present in the Berglund Center, where the Rail Yard Dawgs, like the Rebels, captured a national championship in their seventh season of existence.

A welcome sight after Roanoke was without a hockey team for a decade in the mid-2000s.

There was no reason not to have a professional hockey team here and we waited for the right person and he definitely came in and closed the deal with the city and here we are today, Piche said.

He is main owner Bob McGinn, who has developed a close relationship with Piche.

He bought the team first, I introduced myself and it clicked since day one, Piche said.

Another chapter in the hockey history book for Roanoke with more pages to write and maybe a little piece of jewelry thrown in.

Claude Piche shows off his 1974 Roanoke Valley Rebels championship ring (WSLS)

Yes, give everyone a ring, they are well deserved honey, Piche said, showing off his 1974 championship ring.

While he is a hockey champion, Piche is also a champion in life. Just two days after celebrating with the Rail Yard Dawgs for winning the SPHL Presidents Cup, Piche officially became a citizen of the United States of America.

Claude Piche after receiving US citizenship in May 2023 (WSLS)

The fans here are 100% supportive, loud and know their game. I love Roanoke, Virginia and the people here. It’s like being a big fish in a small pond.