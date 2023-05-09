Foster overcame poverty and sexism to become a tennis star

Emilie Burrer Foster cannot sugarcoat the many challenges she faced as a pioneering tennis star in the 1960s and 1970s.

If you were a female athlete back then, it was nothing but hardship, she said. It was learning to deal with the turns that kept coming.

Foster overcame economic hardship and sexism to become San Antonio’s leading homegrown female tennis player and a hard-working, pioneering coach who built the Texas Techs women’s tennis program before leading the women of her alma mater, Trinity University, to national fame. In 12 years coaching the Tigers, she produced a 259–94 record, two national finals finishes, a doubles national championship, and a dozen All-Americans.

Sport has changed my life dramatically,” she said, “and tennis was the catalyst.

Foster, 76, will be inducted into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday as part of the Class of 2023. Many consider the honor highly anticipated following her 1994 Intercollegiate Tennis Association induction into the Lubbock Christian University Hall of Fame. Women’s Hall of Fame in 2000, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2000, the Trinity Athletics Hall of Fame in 2001, and the San Antonio School District Athletic Hall of Fame in 2022.

It was getting worse, she said with a laugh. But you don’t do what you do to win prizes or get accolades.”

Foster, who competed as Emilie Burrer, first rose to prominence in Texas when she won the 1965 Class 4A state girls’ singles championship as a senior with Jefferson. As a result, she was the first girl to be honored as Texas Tennis Player of the Year and the first to be named as Jefferson’s top athlete.

But it was also a stressful time for Foster. Just weeks before he won the state crown, her father was diagnosed with cancer, which took his life on December 6, 1965.

Damon Burrer’s work as a carpenter was the family’s main source of income, so his death left an economically difficult family in an even more dire state as it lived in an 8,000-square-foot home on West Hermosa Drive that had only two bedrooms and had a bathroom.

“There were six people in the house,” Foster said. “My grandmother lived with us, and my mom and dad were there. My older brother got the sofa, my little sister slept in my grandmother’s room, and I slept on the floor until I was 15. When I got a bed, it was two pallets of shingles with a piece of plywood over it. But I loved it because I wasn’t on the ground.”

Foster first enjoyed athletic success as a pre-teen playing fast-pitch softball as the youngest member of a team sponsored by Pepsi-Cola, which also included Alva Jo Fischer, a posthumous inductee into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame in 1998.

Encouraged to take up tennis after dominating a table tennis competition at a party for her softball team, Foster began playing the sport as a sophomore at Jefferson. She borrowed her first racket from her coach before her mother used S&H Green Stamps to buy one.

“I didn’t have a lot of discretionary income to spend on tennis lessons or tennis shoes,” she said.

Tired of plugging the holes in her shoes with cardboard, Foster began “mowing yards, digging out flower beds, and painting garages,” along with shoe polishing at a pharmacy, to earn money to buy new shoes . Instead of taking tennis lessons, she spent hours at the San Pedro Tennis Center (now McFarlin Tennis Center) watching others play.

After being enrolled at Lubbock Christian on an athletic scholarship, Foster reached the semifinals in national collegiate doubles before transferring to Trinity, where she emerged as a national star by winning the USLTA (US Lawn Tennis Association) singles and doubles championships. conquer in 1968 and 1969. She teamed with fellow Trinity student Becky Vest in doubles.

Foster and Vest competed in the USLTA instead of the NCAA because the NCAA did not host women’s championships until the fall of 1981. When the USLTA added a team competition in 1968, Foster and Vest captured that first title without a coach or official membership. team.

They also had no courts to practice on, as Trinity’s were reserved for the school’s powerful NCAA Division I men’s team.

“We just had to do it,” said Foster. “What I became was a problem solver.”

To earn money to buy books, Foster worked as a lifeguard, part of a grueling daily schedule that began when she woke up at 5:30 a.m., ended after midnight, and included round-trip bus rides from Hermosa Drive to Trinity with a transfer to downtown. . .

“I practiced tennis for 30 minutes over lunch on a squash court,” she said. “I got together with Becky on weekends and actually played, but during the week I didn’t have time. It was a busy schedule.”

And she did it all at a time when women in sports were still the odd man out.

“I remember running around the neighborhood for conditioning and there were guys doing catcalls saying, ‘What do you think you’re doing?’ ” she said. “I just ignored them.”

A professional after graduating from Trinity in 1969, Foster ranked fourth nationally in doubles and 13th in singles. She advanced to the singles quarterfinals and doubles semifinals of the 1969 US Open, a run that earned her a salary of just $1,500. She also represented the US at the 1967 Pan American Games and played for the Houston EZ Riders of World Team Tennis in 1974.

Along the way, she befriended several of the game’s legends, including Billie Jean King, Arthur Ashe, and Maureen “Little Mo” Connolly Brinker, who in 1953 became the first woman to win a Grand Slam.

“Billie Jean sat with me watching games and (teaching) from a strategic perspective,” Foster said. Arthur was also a good friend. He talked to me about self-control and how to handle certain situations.”

While working toward earning a master’s degree from Arizona State, Foster received a call from Texas Tech, which offered her an instructor job with the opportunity to develop a women’s tennis program. From 1970 to 1978, she built the Red Raiders women’s tennis club into a varsity team, despite an initial budget of just $640 and several other challenges.

“I shoveled ice and snow off the courts so they could play,” she said.

Foster left Texas Tech after a dispute over scholarship allocation.

Foster was offered the head coaching position at Trinity in 1978. Her husband Rudy transferred from his trucking company in Lubbock and the couple moved to San Antonio.

Foster coached the Tigers to multiple top-10 rankings between 1979 and 1990, including finishing as a national runner-up in the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) in 1981 and at the 1983 NCAA Championships.

While at Trinity, she pioneered the use of cameras and computers to aid in player development. After her stint as a coach, she enjoyed a second career as a biomechanic, working with several professional sports teams and athletes.

“She was brilliant at teaching the technical aspects of the game,” said former Tigers player Kathy Kuhne Vick, who followed Foster from Texas Tech to Trinity. “Most coaches at the time weren’t proponents of biomechanics, but she understood how things worked biomechanically. She was way ahead of her time.”

Foster’s All-American players included Gretchen Rush and Louise Allen, winners of the 1983 NCAA Doubles Championship. That same year, Foster was honored as NCAA Division I Coach of the Year by the Intercollegiate Tennis Coaches Association.

But those accomplishments didn’t mean as much to Foster as her players’ high success rate.

“It was school first and then tennis,” she said. “The tennis was the icing on the cake. And they played tennis the way they studied. They were all there.”

Several of Foster’s students enjoyed successful careers, including Vick, who was the head women’s tennis coach at Texas Tech from 1989 to 1996, and Dabney Langhorne Friedrich, a 1988 graduate who is now a Washington U.S. district judge.

“The discipline we learned on the tennis court has been adopted by our academics,” said Vick. “She had a huge impact on my life.”

The power of sport to change lives is a belief that Foster holds dear after tennis took her from a harsh childhood to heights she never thought possible, including working with PGA golfers Padraig Harrington and Brian Gay, the Spurs, the New York Mets, the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Argentina Davis Cup team, and Ireland’s World Rugby Team as a biomechanic.

“I never knew that if I slept on the floor I would be invited to tea with the Prime Minister of Ireland,” she said. “It was the sport that did that.”

