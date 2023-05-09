Lemke shoots second round 79 at NCAA Women’s Golf Regionals





PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Creighton sophomore women’s golfer Katherine Lemme made 13 pars and shot a 7-over 79 on Tuesday in the second round of the NCAA Regionals in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The two-time BIG EAST champion improved from tied for 61st to tied for 57th with 18 holes remaining in the three-day event. Lemke, the only postseason qualifier in program history, teed off center at 7:55 on the No. 10 hole. She parred her first four holes and made the turn in a 3-over 39, tying her first score from nine of Friday. Lemke then parred six of the nine holes at the front for an inbound 40, breaking 80 for the third time in five career NCAA Regional rounds. Lemke had 13 pars, three bogeys and two double bogeys on the day.



Lemke earned her spot in the NCAA Regionals on April 19 when she won the BIG EAST Championship at Riverton Pointe Golf and Country Club in Hardeeville, SC. It made Lemke the first player in league history to win back-to-back women’s golf championships, and also made her the only Division I women’s player in the country to win league winners’ medals in the past two seasons. She remains Creighton’s only individual champion in any sport since joining the BIG EAST 10 years ago. Lemke has now played 35 rounds this season, four of them par or better. Her scoring average of 75.51 is the second best mark by a Bluejay since at least 2003–04 and has helped her to six top-five finishes in 11 events completed. Prior to earning medalists at the BIG EAST Championship, she had won the Stampede at the Creek title on April 11. GolfStat ranked Lemke as the seventh best golfer in the BIG EAST Conference. Miami (Fla.) individual Sara Byrne shot a second straight 70 to take the lead in sole possession, passing first-round leader Brooke Biermann (69-73=142) of Michigan State. Northwestern’s Kelly Sim (70-71=141) ranks second only in the field of 67 golfers. Michigan State (285-296=581) remained at the top of the team standings and takes a three shot lead over league rival Northwestern (300-284=584) heading into the final round. Thirty teams advance to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona, five from each of the six regional locations, plus the top person (not from an advancing team) to advance from each region. The finals are May 19-24 and will be held for the third consecutive year at Grayhawk Golf Club (Raptor Course) in Scottsdale, Ariz. The PGA National Resort golf course has a 6,318 yard layout and has a par of 72, making it the longest course to host a Creighton women’s golf team or individual since March 8-9, 2021, when Boulder Creek Golf Course in Boulder City, Nev. , measured 6,322 meters. Play ends Wednesday at the NCAA Regionals. Last year, Lemke shot rounds of 84, 79 and 78 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to finish 58th in her postseason debut in NCAA Regional play. Round: 1 – Tee Time: 9:50 – Starting Hole: 10

PGA National – Champion – NCAA Women’s Golf Regional – Round 2 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 OUT 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 IN UNTIL yardage 360 380 510 356 152 468 168 380 363 3137 526 350 378 365 390 146 380 138 508 3181 6318 Par 4 4 5 4 3 5 3 4 4 36 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 72 To score 6 5 5 5 4 6 3 4 4 42 6 4 5 4 6 2 4 3 5 39 81 Par +5 +6 +6 +7 +8 +9 +9 +9 +9 +6 +1 +1 +2 +2 +4 +3 +3 +3 +3 +3 +9 Round: 2 – Tee Time: 8:55 – Starting Hole: 10

PGA National – Champion – NCAA Women’s Golf Regional – Round 2 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 OUT 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 IN UNTIL yardage 360 380 510 356 152 468 168 380 363 3137 526 350 378 365 390 146 380 138 508 3181 6318 Par 4 4 5 4 3 5 3 4 4 36 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 72 To score 4 4 5 6 4 5 3 5 4 40 5 4 4 4 5 3 6 3 5 39 79 Par +3 +3 +3 +5 +6 +6 +6 +7 +7 +4 E E E E +1 +1 +3 +3 +3 +3 +7

