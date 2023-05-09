Schools Cricket Week: Proscovia Alako with record batting





Proscovia Alako hit 198 as Masaka beat SS Lords Meade by 233 runs in their third match of National Girls Schools Cricket at Soroti. After taking 42 strikes against St. Mary’s Madera in the morning game, the Victoria Pearls lead-off hitter was not forgiving in the afternoon game, hitting 21 fours and 13 sixes. She is now the leading batsman at the tournament with 260 runs. Alako also picked two wickets from her three Overs bowled, but it was her teammate Hasifa Naula who had the most with 4. The victory leaves Yusuf Nanga’s troops second in Group B, behind Jinja SS who has played one more match. The two will face each other tomorrow in what will be the deciding match over who leads the group. Jinja SS were also convincing winners against the same opponent they played in the morning. Habib Mugalula’s side won by 153 runs to maintain their unbeaten streak in the league. Mary Namiro (64) and Sharifa Kakwezi were the star players in that game. Lords Meade have yet to win a game, but their head coach Eddy Agaba insists he is impressed with their performance. “This is a learning process for us; we are a new and inexperienced unit,” said Agaba. “The results are not going our way, but I’m happy with how the team is performing, especially our fieldwork.” In Group A, Olila High are still in charge of that side after their 122-run victory over Ndejje SS. Jimia Muhammad missed half a century by 3 points, as did Malisa Ariokot who couldn’t get 43 out. Lorna Anyait 23, Asumin Akurut 22 and Esther Iloku 13 were the other double digit hitters for Olila. In bowling, Mary Nabuma topped the daily chart with 3. Before Ndejje lost to Olila, they had lost 91 runs to Light SS in the morning. Esther Namutebi picked 5 wickets for Ndejje but their chase failed miserably as they were knocked out by just 5 runs after ten Overs. Patricia Timong also had five wickets for Light SS against Ndejje. Light SS has played a game more than Olila, but they follow their rivals. They are second in the Group leading Olila with maximum points.

