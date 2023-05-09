Football fans, the national anthem and a battle for control of public space | Football

WEve has fought wars, pleads Peter Shilton, his voice cracking with emotion. People have died to protect our national anthem. Every country has its national anthem and they are very proud of it. And, you know, were one of the best. It’s sad that a small minority think they should do this.

Unfortunately I was abroad this weekend and so missed most of the scorching hot coronation discussions that many of you will have enjoyed. Coincidentally, I was in Germany: in many ways the spiritual home of the royal family, even though in the reading of history Shilton launched a failed attempt to invade the national anthem in 1939.

But I did watch Liverpool v Brentford, an unremarkable encounter greatly enlivened by the scenes leading up to it. As God Save the King echoed across the Anfield sound system and received a predictable concert of scuse disdain, the Liverpool players lined up around the center circle found themselves caught between two equal and opposite forms of awkwardness.

Different players reacted differently. Mo Salah, wild face, staring into the distance, completely unmoved. Fabinho: just stunned. Andy Robertson: Stare fixedly down, as if trying to laser burn a hole in the turf for him to graciously plummet through. Trent Alexander-Arnold tries, John Redwood style, to mouth the national anthem without singing it.

A Liverpool fan holds up a sign as the national anthem is booed at Anfield. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA

Why are Liverpool fans shouting the national anthem? Well, to borrow the words of Louis Armstrong when asked to define jazz: Man, if you have to ask, you never know. All football fans have their archenemies. For Liverpool, it’s the British establishment and the pomp that goes with it. For Manchester City, UEFA and the Champions League are theme tunes. For England it is everything that is not England. You could see a certain double standard in the fans sanctifying their own anthem while reserving the right to berate the other 208.

Shilton spoke to Jacob Rees-Mogg on GB News, and lest anyone accuse the former England goalkeeper of being just a thoughtless servant of ceremony, rest assured his views on public gestures at football matches are in fact heavily nuanced. Just nine months ago, for example, Shilton was on the same channel explaining to Nigel Farage why he wasn’t in favor of getting down on his knees to protest racial inequality, because I don’t think there’s a huge problem with race and the full games. of black players.

Of course, to anyone even remotely familiar with fan culture, the fact that Liverpool fans booed the anthem is not surprising nor particularly interesting. But there is a broader problem at stake here, at a time when the sports arena is increasingly used as a theater for protests, at a time when the right to express oneself in public is questioned, often suppressed. Who owns these spaces and who is allowed to speak in them? And more importantly, who controls what is said?

In fact, despite all the contemporary distaste, there’s a long tradition of anti-establishment protest in British sport, from the suffragettes to the anti-apartheid movement. In many ways, the efforts of Animal Rising at the Grand National and Just Stop Oil at the World Snooker Championship are simply heirs to a sacred principle: that these places belong to all of us. That in any pluralistic society there must be room for prevailing ideas to be both challenged and maintained.

Just Stop Oil protesters invade video from the World Snooker Championship arena

In what context is it worth asking which is the more principled act: fans booing an anthem, or a governing body trying to enforce one? Before the weekend, the Premier League contacted its clubs to strongly recommend that the royal moment be commemorated in some way. Like, why? It is hardly relevant to point out here that the Republican portion of the British public is at 25% and rising. That number can be 100% or 1% and the principle remains unchanged: celebrating a monarch is an overtly ideological act. There are, of course, those who will claim with a straight face that the state itself is actually completely apolitical, and can we all just eat some cake and respectfully agree?