Four women’s tennis players earn College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Honors





LEWISBURG, Pa. Four Bucknell women’s tennis student-athletes earned spots on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team, which was announced Tuesday afternoon. sophomore Whitney King , Anna Lajos , Caroline Marcus and junior Kate Novak were each recognized. The CSC Academic All-District honorees now move on to the national Academic All-America ballot. To be eligible, candidates must have completed at least one full year at their current institution, must have participated in at least 50 percent of their team’s competitions, and must have a cumulative grade of 3.50 or higher. Novak, an economics student, served as team captain this season and is a two-time member of the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll. She was one of three Bisons to earn an amazing 4.0 GPA during the fall semester. The Mattawan, Michigan native was a regular starter at No. 4/5 singles this year. A major in markets, innovation and design, King also earned a 4.0 GPA in the fall and played in Bucknell’s top singles spot for most of the season. She went 12-7 in singles this year and was part of the team’s winningest doubles tandem, going 14-6 in the No. 1 ranking and 6-0 against Patriot League teams. King was named the Patriot League Women’s Tennis Player of the Week in April and was a member of the 2022 Patriot League Academic Honor Roll. Lajos studies international relations and minors in political science. The sophomore led the team in overall wins in singles this season, going 17-15 and posting a score of 15-10 in doubles. She aided Bucknell’s victory over Colgate in the Patriot League quarterfinals with a win over No. 2 singles two weeks ago. Lajos was a member of the 2022 Patriot League Academic Honor Roll. Marcus, a major in markets, innovation and design, has maintained a cumulative GPA of 4.0 during her time at Bucknell. She went 8-4 in singles this season, including a 7-4 in doubles, and she was a regular in the third-position Bison doubles lineup. Marcus was also a member of the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll in 2022. The Bucknell women’s tennis team finished the season 13-13 (4-3 PL) and recorded their highest number of wins since 2018-19.

