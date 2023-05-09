Vince Dunn leads daily fantasy hockey picks for two-game playoffs

We’re back to two NHL games scheduled, with two crucial Game 4s on Tuesday. Here are some players to target and avoid for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Philipp Grubauer, SEA vs. DAL ($26): This was hard. The two goalkeepers at home? Foolish proposals. The two keepers on the road? Just got caught! I end up going home with Grubauer. Dallas placed seventh in goals per game and 14th in shots at net per game, placing them third in both categories out of four teams in action. The German goaltender had a tough regular season, but he has a .918 save percentage in 10 playoff starts.

GOALKEEPER TO AVOID

Vitek Vanecek, NJD vs. CAR ($26): Game 3 of this series was wild, but while Vanecek won, don’t forget he allowed four goals on 30 shots. He was pulled in the first round for good reason and replaced by Akira Schmid. The Hurricanes have scored at least four goals in every game of this series. It’s not like the Devils have kept them in the slightest.

CENTRE

Sebastian Aho, CAR and NJD ($23): On the one hand, Aho only has two shots at the net in this streak. On the other hand, he has a point in all three games and has a streak of six game points. Vanecek is back in net for the Devils, but he had a .911 save percentage this season. New Jersey isn’t about to win at goalkeeping, or at least it shouldn’t be.

CENTER TO AVOID

Matty Beniers, SEA vs. DAL ($16): Beniers had a strong Game 2, with a goal and an assist. However, that already gave him two goals and two assists in the playoffs. It’s been a rough road for the rookie in his first postseason, and I don’t expect Jake Oettinger, a goaltender with a career .916 save percentage, to be pulled again.

WING

Jamie Benn, DAL at SEA ($22): Benn has not scored in a few games, but he has an assist in all three games of this series. He also plays on the top power play unit. The Kraken had the 21st penalty kill, so that bodes well for the veteran.

Ondrej Palat, NJD vs. CAR ($13): Palat scored a goal, had three assists, and shot at the net four times in Game 3. In the first round, he scored five points against the Rangers. In addition, the former Lightning player has started 61.1 percent of his shifts in the strike zone. That’s the second highest on the Devils.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jason Robertson, DAL at SEA ($35): Sometimes in the playoffs, what with the overall quality of players and the general lack of games, you dodge a player simply because they’re not at their usual level. Robertson has a high salary, and rightly so. However, he does not have a single point in this series. If he turns it around I won’t be surprised, but I’m not taking any chances on Tuesday.

Jesper Bratt, NJD vs. CAR ($20): Bratt had two assists in Game 3, but he still only has one goal in the playoffs and that went into an empty net. The Hurricanes had a tough showing last time, but this is a team that placed second in GAA and penalty-kill percentage during the regular season, and first in shots at net per game. I expect them to recover somewhat.

DEFENSE

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. DAL ($16): Dunn is back in the mood. After recording 64 points during the regular season, he has a point in four of his last five games. I don’t expect Oettinger to be drawn again, sure, but also the Kraken only scored seven goals on the Stars. Let’s see what happens in Game 4.

Jani Hakanpaa, DAL at ZEE ($10): Usually Hakanpaa blocks shots as he has 26 in nine games. However, in this series he also has two points and five shots on target, and the status of Miro Heiskanen is unknown. If Heiskanen can’t play, his compatriot Fin can get more minutes.

AVOID DEFENSES

Brent Burns, CAR at NJD ($23): I switch sides for another ice-cold defender. Burns has not scored a point in his last five games and has not scored a goal in the playoffs. Now I don’t trust the Devils defensively as much as the Hurricanes, but it’s like I said, in the playoffs sometimes you just have to dodge a guy when he’s cold.

Dougie Hamilton, NJD vs AUTO ($22): Hamilton is so cold/snake bit that he didn’t score a single point as his team racked up eight goals. In fact, he has no point in his last six appearances. As the Hurricanes have been defensively second to the Bruins this season, it will be difficult for Hamilton to get on track against his former side.