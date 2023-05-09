Western Hockey League Hosts 2023 US Priority and Prospects Drafts – WHL Network This Week





Calgary, Alta. The Western Hockey League will hold the 2023 WHL US Priority Draft and 2023 WHL Prospects Draft online this Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Real-time results are available at https://whl.ca/draft. 2023 WHL US Priority Draft

Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. MT The Spokane Chiefs have the first overall selection in the 2023 WHL US Priority Draft. The 2023 WHL US Priority Draft will consist of two rounds and 44 selections, with each WHL Club being given the opportunity to make two draft picks. 2023 WHL US Priority Draft First Round Order of Selection

1) Spokane chiefs

2) Victoria Royals

3) Edmonton Oil Kings

4) Fast Current Broncos

5) Prince Albert Raiders

6) Brandon Wheat Kings

7) Kelowna missiles

8) Vancouver Giants

9) Medicine Hat Tigers

10) Everett Silver Tips

11) Calgary hitmen

12) Regina Pats

13) Tri-City Americans

14) Lethbridge hurricanes

15) Prince George Cougars

16) Moose Jaw warriors

17) Portland Winter Hawks

18) Red deer rebels

19) Saskatoon Knives

20) Kamloops blowers

21) Seattle Thunderbirds

22) Winnipeg ICE CREAM The order of selection was determined on March 29, 2023 through the 2023 WHL US Priority Draft Lottery. All six WHL clubs that failed to qualify for the 2023 WHL Playoffs entered the lottery. The lottery procedure determined the order of selection for the first six picks in the first round of the 2023 WHL US Priority Draft, with the reverse order of status from the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season determining the order of selection for the second round. Players eligible for the 2023 WHL US Priority Draft are players born in 2008 who reside in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Players not selected in the 2023 WHL US Priority Draft remain eligible to be selected in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft on Thursday, May 11, or be listed by a WHL Club at any time thereafter. The first WHL US Priority Draft was held in 2020. 2023 WHL Prospects Draft

Thursday, May 11 WATCH LIVE Pre-Show at 9:30 AM MT / WHL Prospects Draft at 10:00 AM MT The first round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, including a 30-minute pre-show, will be streamed live for FREE via WHL Live on CHL TV. You just need to register and log in with a free account with CHL TV, no subscription or purchase is required. The 2023 WHL Prospects Draft Pre-Show kicks off with co-hosts Chris Wahl and Taylor Green at 9:30 AM MT, with live coverage starting at 10:00 AM MT. The Prince Albert Raiders hold the first overall selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, as determined by the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft Lottery on March 29, 2023. 2023 WHL Prospects Draft First Round Selection Order

1) Prince Albert Raiders (from Edmonton)

2) Prince Albert Raiders

3) Spokane chefs

4) Victoria Royals

5) Brandon Wheat Kings

6) Vancouver Giants (from Swift Current)

7) Prince Albert Raiders (from Kelowna)

8) Vancouver Giants

9) Medicine Hat Tigers

10) Everett Silver Tips

11) Calgary hitmen

12) Edmonton Oil Kings (from Regina)

13) Tri-City Americans

14) Lethbridge hurricanes

15) Prince George Cougars

16) Moose Jaw warriors

17) Portland Winter Hawks

18) Red deer rebels

19) Brandon Wheat Kings (from Saskatoon)

20) Everett Silvertips (from Kamloops)

21) Saskatoon Blades (from Seattle)

22) Spokane Chiefs (from Winnipeg) The selection order for the second round and all other rounds is the reverse order of the final 2022-23 WHL Regular Season standings. The full order of selection for the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft can be found at https://whl.ca/draft. Players eligible for the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft are players born in 2008 residing in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana , Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Players not selected in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft will remain eligible to be listed by WHL Clubs at any time thereafter. About the Western Hockey League

Considered the world’s top developmental league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member clubs, 17 of which are in Western Canada and five in the Pacific Northwest of the US. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading provider of talent to the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships, with more than 375 graduates receiving WHL scholarships each year to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the core of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

