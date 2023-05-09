BRS plans ‘big political game’ to lure young people





The Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS government is trying to use the ninth TS Formation Day celebration on June 2 to reach people aged 15 to 36 by organizing the ‘CM Cup 2023’. (DC file image)

Hyderabad: As parliamentary elections approach and the political climate heats up, the BRS is literally getting sporty by playing the big game and luring young people onto the playing fields to conquer the voting field for a third consecutive term. The Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS government is trying to use the ninth TS Formation Day celebration on June 2 to reach people aged 15 to 36 by organizing the ‘CM Cup 2023’. As part of its youth outreach initiative during the election season, the government plans to host large-scale sports events in 18 disciplines from mandal to state level from May 15 to 31, with a target enrollment of three lakh youths. District collectors have been tasked to make the CM Cup a spectacular success, while Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud and Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) Chairman Ediga Anjaneya Goud have been called upon to make extensive arrangements. Two lakh youths have already registered for these tournaments, and the CM will award prizes to the champions on June 2 as part of the Formation Day celebrations. At the mandal level, these tournaments are held in five disciplines, including athletics, football, kabaddi, kho-kho and volleyball. All events are open to both men and women, with the exception of athletics, which is open only to men. Tournaments are held in 11 district-level disciplines. In addition to the five mandal-level disciplines, six more will be hosted, including badminton, basketball, boxing, handball, swimming and wrestling. Football, wrestling and boxing are reserved for men. At the state level, tournaments are held in 18 disciplines. In addition to the 11 district-level disciplines, seven more will be organized, including archery, gymnastics, field hockey, tennis, shooting, table tennis and weightlifting. Football, wrestling, boxing, hockey and weightlifting are reserved for men. “The main aim of ‘CM Cup’ is to bring talent from rural areas. It also aims to promote sports culture in Telangana and bring the spirit of unity among the youth,” said SATS President Anjaneya Goud. Deccan chronicle. The cash prize is awarded to the first, second and third medalists in individual and team disciplines at the state level. The winning team will receive a cash prize of 1 lakh (gold medal), 75,000 (silver medal) and 50,000 (bronze medal). Likewise, individual winners are awarded 20,000 (gold medal), 15,000 (silver medal), and 10,000 (bronze medal). “As many as 8,500 players who reach the state level will be brought to Hyderabad from May 28 to 31 to participate in sporting events. The government will provide boarding and lodging facilities for these players,” said Goud.

