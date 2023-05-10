Four Bears Named CSC Academic All-District® One Women’s Tennis Team





BRIDGEWATER, Massachusetts — Four members of Bridgewater State University’s women’s tennis program have been selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC) for the 2022-2023 Academic All-District® One Division III Women’s Tennis Team. Earning the honor of being a senior from Bridgewater State Mackenzie Silveirajuniors Allison Carter And Abigail Ramerand sophomores Rebekah Hamel. Silveira, Carter, Ramer and Hamel are four of 11 Little East Conference (LEC) student-athletes to earn the honor. Selected by College Sports Communicators, the 2023 Academic All-District® Women’s Tennis Teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined achievements on the court and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® Program individually recognizes tennis honorees in four divisions: NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA. To be eligible for all-academic honors, a student-athlete must be a starter or major reserve, maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 on a 4.00 scale, have achieved sophomore athletic and academic standings at his/ its current institution and are nominated by his sports officer. A student-athlete must also have played in at least 50% of her team’s games for the 2022 season. Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. The winners of the first, second and third team Academic All-America® will be announced on May 31. Silveira is a criminal justice major with a 3.58 grade point average. The Middletown, Rhode Island-based product will graduate Saturday in Bridgewater State during commencement ceremonies at Gillette Stadium. Silveira posted an impressive 23-7 doubles game in two seasons with the Bears, including a 13-3 record in the Little East. She was also 7-7 in singles with a 4-3 conference score. Born in Raynham, Massachusetts, Carter studies geological sciences and checks in with a 3.84 GPA. In her first two seasons with the Bears, Carter has produced a 17-7 singles record, including an 11-3 Little East mark. She is also 11-8 in doubles with an 8-3 record against conference opponents. Ramer, who is from Sherwood, Oregon, currently has a GPA of 3.57 while studying math. In two seasons with Bridgewater State, Ramer is 14-11 in singles, including a 9-5 record in the Little East. She is also 16-3 in doubles with a 10-5 conference score. Ramer earned All-Little East Second Team honors for both singles and doubles in 2022 and was also named to the All-Little East Second Team for doubles in 2021. Hamel, a product from Windham, Maine, is studying criminal justice and checks in with a 3.66 GPA. She went 4-4 in singles during the 2022 season, including a 3-2 in the Little East. Hamel also finished 2-3 in doubles with a 1-1 conference record. Silveira, Carter, Ramer and Hamel helped the BSU women’s tennis team post a 9-5 record in the fall of 2022, including a 6-2 conference tally. Seeded third in the Little East Tournament, the Bears recorded a 5-0 win in the quarterfinals over #6 Salem State University before dropping a 5-0 decision to #2 Rhode Island College in the semifinals. 2022-2023 CSC Academic All-District® Division III Women’s Tennis Teams (PDF)

