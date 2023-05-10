St. Ben’s hockey coach Lindsay Macy stays on despite complaints of demeaning remarks





ST. CLOUD – The coach who led the College of St. Benedict women’s hockey team to its most successful season in the program’s history will return next year despite complaints from several players about reported offensive and demeaning comments toward athletes. Lindsay Macy, a Minnesota native who played hockey at Owatonna High School, came to St. Ben’s last year after two seasons as head coach at Michigan’s Finlandia University, where she was named Coach of the Year by the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association . Despite St. Ben’s recent success, some student-athletes are not returning next year due to coach concerns, according to a story published this month in the Record, the College of St. Benedict/St. John’s University. According to the story, multiple students approached the school’s athletic representative with concerns about Macy’s behavior, including talking to athletes about a “fat camp” in reference to some players letting the team down by being slow. The story also said that Macy used a “profanity and offensive epithet about disabled people to describe how they were playing”. The university’s human resources department conducted an investigation into the complaints and has since stated that Macy will continue as a women’s hockey coach. Macy did not respond to a request for comment. St. Ben’s athletic director Kelly Anderson Diercks said she is disappointed that some women’s hockey players have not had a positive experience on the team. “We want all of our student-athletes to feel supported and energized by their athletic participation,” Anderson Diercks said in an email statement to the Star Tribune. “After following our process and conducting a thorough investigation, we have decided that Lindsay Macy will remain our women’s hockey coach. “Coach Macy cares and is committed to her athletes. She received feedback from the research and is taking action accordingly,” Anderson Diercks continued. “We are working with her and will continue to review our women’s hockey program to ensure all our student-athletes have a positive experience on this team.” CSB/SJU spokesman Michael Hemmesch said Tuesday that due to employee privacy rights, he cannot provide more information about the investigation or share the specific feedback given to Macy. Macy, 38, played collegiate hockey at the University of Wisconsin and Minnesota State Mankato, later coaching at Owatonna and at Coeur d’Alene Hockey Academy in Idaho. She is also the owner of Relentless Hockey, an organization that organizes summer hockey camps in Idaho.

