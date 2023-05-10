Towson’s Walk-Off Single eliminates A&T from CAA Softball Tournament





HEMPSTEAD, NY North Carolina A&T’s season came to a heartbreaking end Monday in the first round of the 2023 CAA Softball Championship Tournament at Bill Edwards Stadium on the Hofstra University campus. Towson designated player Addie Ferguson hit a walk-off RBI single to lead the fifth-seeded Tigers to a 3–2 victory over the eighth-seeded Aggies, playing in their first-ever CAA tournament game. The Tigers improved to 27-23 and play Elon at noon on Wednesday. The Aggies see their season finish at 17-34. They went 10-14 in conference play and qualified for the CAA Tournament after failing to qualify for the Big South Conference Tournament last season by winning just three conference games. The Aggies made huge improvements despite having three head coaches in the past four months. A&T starter Sharla Kirkpatrick seemed poised to take the Aggies beyond the first round. She held the Tigers without a run over their first four at bats. Senior Kayla Douglas replaced Kirkpatrick to start the fifth inning, but gave up a bunt-single to leftfielder Elizabeth Yoskowitz and walked center fielder Briana Ramirez to open the frame. Kirkpatrick returned to the circle and retired the next three batters in a row to get the Aggies out of trouble. Kirkpatrick’s A&T teammates assisted her by taking the lead in the third inning. Short stop Makayla Layton doubled down the left field-line to open the inning. After a Sierra Baldwin ground out, an error by Towson third baseman Ally Hickman enabled Layton to score and right fielder Langley workout reaches. But the Aggies’ threat ended when second baseman Alyxx Estrada popped out, and midfielder Jay Deese contaminated. But the Aggies added another run in the fifth to give the Aggies more footing as Layton got involved in another rally. Towson-starter Madison Gardner (W, 14-7) walked Layton to lead off the inning. Two batters later, with one out, Baldwin sacrificed her for second base. That accounted for Estrada’s two-out RBI single up the left side to give the Aggies a 2-0 lead. A&T maintained that lead until the Towson sixth. After Cara Bohner singled and Kristin Toland walked, Hickman earned redemption from her earlier error by hitting a two-run triple to right to tie the game at 2. This time, Kirkpatrick would be replaced for good after giving up the triple. Joey Barkhimer (L, 4-11) came into the game and retired the first two Tigers she faced to help the Aggies escape the inning without further damage. But after the Aggies went down in order in their seventh, Mackenzie Lake hit an one-out single to the middle. Barkhimer responded by striking out Madyson Peters for the second out of the inning as overtime loomed. But Lake stole second, leading to Ferguson’s winning single to right on a 2-1 pitch to advance the Tigers. freshman Gabriel Williams went 2-for-3 and Layton scored both of A&T’s runs. Lake went 2-for-4 and scored the winning run. The Aggies celebrated six seniors on Sunday, but they expect to have some impressive young players back, including the second-team All-CAA pitcher/utility player Megan Ellis . Williams also showed promise late in the season, going 13-for-23 (.565) with four runs scored and three RBIs in her last seven games. Barkhimer and Kirkpatrick are expected to circle back for A&T, and the Aggies could get an offensive boost from the return of Desiana Patmon and Estrada. Patmon is a career .310 batter with 15 doubles, 11 home runs, 35 RBI and a .508 slugging percentage. Estrada is a .282 career hitter with 65 runs scored, 19 doubles and a .395 on-base percentage. She was second in the CAA in stolen bases this season (21).

