Sports
Pat Cummins speaks on mother’s death and balancing cricket and life before Ashes
Pat Cummins admits he was “burnt out” by the brutal nature of the cricket schedule as he returned from a frustrating series of injuries early in his international career.
Most important points:
- Pat Cummins spoke to the English football great Rio Ferdinand about the balance between top sport and life
- He said the grief from his mother’s death was “still pretty raw”.
- Cummins will lead Australia in the Ashes from mid-June
In his first interview since leaving India midway through Australia’s tour in February to spend time with his dying mother, the Test and one-day international captain stated he wanted to play until he was 35.
But Cummins said he had to adjust mentally after forcing his way back to the Australian team in 2017 after nearly six years on the outside due to injury.
Speaking at length with England football legend Rio Ferdinand, Cummins said he had worked to find things in his life outside of cricket, including a focus on social justice and climate change.
Cummins missed Tests on the Australian tour of India to be with his mother, Maria, during her final days in March.
He said the loss was “still pretty raw” but he was happy to spend a lot of time with her and the rest of the family in the last few months of her life.
“Just sharing all those memories together,” he told WeAre8’s Get Real with Rio.
“I think it touches on the kind of person you want to be, the kind of dad you want to be. So it’s been pretty good from that side. Lots of memories.
“But as for the grief, I think we’ll keep working through that.”
Time back home is a rarity for any elite international cricketer these days, with the rise of Twenty20 leagues around the world allowing them to choose between the richness of franchise cricket and the prestige of playing for their country.
Cummins, who got older in 2021 with wife Becky, said he had to be careful not to spread too thin.
“Cricket is actually 12 months of the year,” he said.
“There’s always a cricket match somewhere and I’ve been playing non-stop for a year or two.
“This was about four or five years ago[when]I actually just came back from injuries.
“And I was just exhausted, like I was burned out, and I remember thinking, ‘Jeez, I’m 25 here, but I want to do this until I’m 35. I have to find a way to balance all these different things to bring ‘.things.'”
One of those passions outside of cricket is the creation of the Cricket for Climate foundation.
“I’m trying to do my part to normalize the situation [climate change] conversation and make a little difference to make his (Cummins’ son Albie) future a little better.
“I’d love to sit back in 10 to 20 years and show what a huge impact we’ve made.”
Cummins returns to lead Australia in the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval in London on June 7 before the Ashes kick off on June 16.
APE/ABC
