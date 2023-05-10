Georgia football team declines White House invitation, says date offered is not feasible





The Georgia football team will not go to the White House after declining an invitation because the date offered was not feasible. The White House is hosting an event for NCAA championship teams on June 12, where it plans to host a number of winners from different sports and different divisions. That date was also offered to Georgia, the school said, but it has been declined, according to a statement from the athletic department: The University of Georgia received its first invitation on May 3 for the Bulldog football team to visit the White House on June 12. Unfortunately, the proposed date is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year. However, we appreciate the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for teams in Georgia moving forward. The winners of the NCAA basketball tournaments are also invited to a separate ceremony later this month: the LSU women’s basketball team and the UConn men’s basketball team will visit the White House on May 26. This means that the last college football champion to visit the White House will remain on the LSU football team after the 2019 season. The Alabama football team did not go after the 2020 season amid COVID-19 pandemic protocols. Georgia also didn’t go after winning the 2021 season championship, for what was publicly cited as COVID protocols. But after winning a second straight title, a bipartisan resolution was issued by political leaders in Georgia calling on the White House to invite the Bulldogs. The White House then released a statement on Feb. 22: The president looks forward to welcoming the Georgia Bulldogs to the White House. Instead, that won’t happen. The White House held talks with Georgia about a date early this spring, a source familiar with the scheduling talks said, but the two sides could not agree on a date and went back and forth until the May 3 invitation. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today)

