Novak Djokovic looking for 7th title in Rome

Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning a match against France’s Luca Van Assche at the 2023 ATP 250 Srpska Open on April 19. (Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

After sitting on the sidelines to watch 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz win his fourth title of the year in Madrid, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic is back in the mix to defend his 2022 Rome title .

Gravel god Rafael Nadal remains out with no word on whether he will play the French Open later this month. Djokovic and Nadal have won the Italian Open 16 of the last 18 years. Nadal accounted for 10 of those titles and Djoker finished second in six. With Rafa out, is Djokovic a shoo-in? Let’s break it down.

Carlos Alcaraz +130

Novak Djokovic +335

Jannik Sinner +650

Holger rune +1100

Stefanos Tsitsipas +1800

(Full list here.)

Realistically, there are only two players with a high chance of winning, Djokovic and Alcaraz. Conditions in Rome are slower than Madrid, more akin to Roland Garros, which is why Rafa has been so dominant at the Italian Open for the past two decades. The Rome surface favors the ball with heavy topspin or players like Djokovic who have the range and versatility to challenge every shot.

Carlos Alcaraz +130

Alcaraz has it all. Take the best shots of The Big 3 and put them in one player and that’s where Alcaraz comes in. His drop shot is a thing of beauty and works wonders on a slow clay court. The ball just dies and opponents have no answer.

The problem with supporting Alcaraz: the Spaniard may be in his early twenties, but he’s spent a lot of time on the track. He won back-to-back tournaments in Barcelona and Madrid after making it to the semifinals in Miami, where he suffered a hand injury that forced him to miss the Monte-Carlo Masters. He looks extremely healthy now, but Carlitos has put in some miles in recent weeks.

Moreover, he has never played in Rome. Any clay surface takes time to adjust and he could face one of the better opponents on clay in his first game, Albert Ramos-Vinolas. These two went a full five sets in last year’s French Open with Alcaraz taking a 6-4 fifth set victory. Especially in the early rounds, Ramos is a threat on clay.

Novak Djokovic +335

Djokovic is 64-10 in Rome and has won six titles. Of his 10 losses, six have been against Nadal, including the 2021 final. Djoker is 17-3 a year and has lost two of his last three matches, the Round of 16 in Monte-Carlo to Lorenzo Musetti and the quarter-final in Banja Luka to Dusan Lajovic in straight sets.

The world number 1 opted to miss Madrid to recover from an elbow injury. The good news: Djoker practiced sleeveless in Rome. That’s some positivity for a player who feels very comfortable in this tournament. If he is in good health, there are still some things to fight. One is fatigue. In his two recent defeats, Djokovic appeared unfit to win a title.

He is still the best returner in the world and is still considered top two in every tournament he plays. However, Djokovic has only played 20 games this year, compared to someone like Alcaraz, who has played more than 30. That lack of match play could interrupt his way to the final. Plus, Djokovic has a bit of a tough draw, possibly facing Stan Wawrinka in the second round, Young Gun Holger Rune in the quarterfinals and then maybe Jannik Sinner in the semifinals. Returning from injury, with a potential lack of stamina, this could be a rocky start for title number seven.

Jannik Sinner +650

You can view Djokovic’s draw in two ways. First, that he will be tried and tested in every round, to prepare him for a finals match where he is warmed up and ready to go. Or that he could possibly fall and as gamblers we consider who he could fall for. Enter Jannik Sinner. Earlier this year I wrote about Sinner winning a Masters 1000 this year. He’s come close.

The 21-year-old is 26-6 on the year and wins the ATP 250 Montpellier, an indoor tough event, in early February. Since then, Sinner has reached at least the semifinals in four events, losing to Alcaraz in the Indian Wells semifinal, twice to Daniil Medvedev (the Rotterdam final and then again in the Miami final) and Holger Rune in the semi-final of Monte Carlo (where he later admitted to feeling ill). I still have hope for Sinner. He has been the only player to really compete against Alcaraz, breaking up last year and beating Carlitos in the Miami semifinals this year. He could catch Djokovic at the right time, possibly tired enough or out of rhythm enough to go through to another final.

This tournament is a bit more difficult to predict due to the unknown Alcaraz playing in Rome, as Djokovic tries to regain his form. If Alcaraz decides to withdraw or falls early, it opens the door for other players like Stefanos Tsitsipas (+1800).

Prediction: Novak Djokovic is regaining his form. Backing the player with the most titles in Rome in the field as the second favorite to win 3-on-1 is a line grab whether it succeeds or not. We could all hope for a final between Alcaraz and Djokovic, but I think I’d rather save that drama for the French Open.