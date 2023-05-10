Since his team lost Game 7 to the Florida Panthers 4-3 in overtime, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery has received a lot of criticism for his answer to the question of why he didn’t switch from Linus Ullmark to Jeremy Swayman sooner?

We just thought he would give us the best chance tonight. You should ask “Goalie Bob.” [goalie coach Bob Essensa] a little more detail on that, but we all thought he’d give us the best shot tonight, Montgomery said in the immediate aftermath of, statistically, the best regular season team in NHL history

That reaction unleashed a storm of interpretation that Jim Montgomery had just thrown his goalkeeping coach Bob Essensa under the bus, rather than making the decision himself. On Tuesday morning’s end-of-season media availability with Montgomery, Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs, team president Cam Neely, and general manager Don Sweeney, the Bruins’ first-year bench boss, took more responsibility and went deep into the decision not to switch to Swayman after Game 5.

Two questions in Tuesday’s press conference, Montgomery was asked if he would make a different goaltending decision if given another chance.

“In hindsight? Absolutely,” Montgomery replied. “The mistake I made is trying to put our players in the best position to excel. And I think along. … there’s an extra mental grind in the playoffs and it takes its toll. That’s what I’ve learned through this grind is that the expectations that were placed on our team going into the playoffs come at a price you pay. Everyone does, and I think we will learn from this – players, especially me, I will have to learn – and I will have to help the players persevere, which I haven’t done this year. ”

Montgomery then explained his reaction after Game 7, detailing the decision making over Ullmark.

“All season I said ‘Goalie Bob’ [Essensa], makes the decision. …I make the final decision, don’t I? I’m the one who picks the starter,” Montgomery acknowledged. “So it’s not goalkeeper Bob’s decision, but I really rely heavily on him. To answer your question concretely, we’ll discuss this as staff. I’ll talk more especially in the playoffs, with ‘Sweens’ [GM Don Sweeney]and Cam [team president Cam Neely]and in the end we win Games 3 and 4, so you have two days off.

You think Game 5 will go well and I spoke to Linus personally, and he answered me a very honest question, and took responsibility for where he was in Game 5. What he told me was that you learn and you grow, and he was ready to grow and lead us to a Game 6 win, which was ultimately why I decided he was our goaltender for Game 6.

Montgomery was then asked to clarify whether ‘the question at the time was more Ullmark’s confidence and ability than his health?’

“Yes,” said Montgomery, who, along with Don Sweeney, repeatedly emphasized that Ullmark had received medical clearance to play Games 1-6 in the series.

As for the report last week from ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes that Linus Ulmark playing with a “debilitating and painful injury,” Don Sweeney had this to say about how healthy the Boston Bruins goaltender was:

“I will clarify that as an organization we get a medical report every day and who is available to us, so the statement of ‘debilitating and painful injury’ may have been more relevant to Patrice Bergeron and his injury,” Sweeney said. “Again, we get reports on who is available and Linus was fully available to play. He had something that was very much going on in the season, but it had made him clear to play. If it hadn’t been for that, we would certainly have made a different decision. We felt comfortable with the rotation we had all year and had confidence in both goaltenders.