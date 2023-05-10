jubilee – Children’s theater turns 72 years old





Parents hand a smartphone to their child to keep them quiet when they shout or run around, Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Andalib Elias said during a program to celebrate Children’s Little Theater’s 72nd anniversary. The guest of honor on Monday night addressed an audience consisting of many parents in Aban Mahal. Childrens Little Theater (CLT) trains children ages 4 to 17 in dance, painting, reciting, singing, drama, table tennis and ice skating. We’ve seen parents hand smartphones to their kids to keep them busy and quiet so they don’t run around and disturb them, Elias said. While art nurtures creativity and talent, sport helps them become team players and develop leadership skills. That vision is being hampered… and parents are avoiding their responsibility by giving phones to their children, he said. It is normal for children to be loud and annoying. But by giving them smartphones, parents are only depriving them of the power of socialization. My request to parents is that children be allowed to live normal lives and not through cell phones, Elias said. In 1951, Samar Chatterjee started the institution named Rhythm and Rhymes. A year later the organization was registered as Children’s Little Theatre. Children perform during the program. A key factor in CLT’s success was the founder’s ability to attract talent to the institution and create an atmosphere that encouraged creativity. “We try to hold on to those values. We believe in doing things the CLT way, where children are allowed to remain children instead of imitating adults, for example in their dance form,” said Debopama Bose, dance teacher at CLT and honorary editor of the institution’s children’s magazine. Over the years, the number of students at CLT has shrunk. “Numbers gradually declined and fell dramatically during the pandemic. When parents come to us, the first question for some of them is whether their children could perform for television programs. We do not promise that, but we can guarantee that the child will learn while remaining happy instead of being stuck with exams to move to the next level,” said Sankar Mukherjee, General Secretary of CLT. Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi were patrons of the institution in its early years, Mukherjee said. But now that most children are using mobile phones, parents are encouraging them to turn to online channels to learn dance and music. On Monday night, some 60 students performed a piece based on Rabindrasangeet, dancing and skating on stage. “Because kids are so busy teaching, it was sometimes difficult to get them together for rehearsals. But there is a part of the parents that cooperates,” says Bose.

