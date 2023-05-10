2024 recruits on flip watch to the Gators

Florida football recruiting has already pledged a lot of great talent in the 2024 class, and they are in the game for many other unreliable top contenders.

But they haven’t been shy about going after recruits committed elsewhere to try and lead them to the Gators. Especially 5-star QB commit DJ Lagway, who sounds like just about the whole country when it comes to pitching UF.

Obviously, the Gators aren’t just walking into another team’s class and poaching whatever they want.

But they will get some.

Here are some of the top dedicated prospects who are on “flip-watch” to become Gators.

Florida Football Recruiting: Jeremiah Smith – Ohio State

Smith has been the biggest name in Florida for a while now, and he’s not even on the commit list. The Ohio St commit is the 2nd best player in the nation and the best wide receiver in the 2024 class according to 247 Sports.

Jeremiah, of Opa Locka, Florida, has been one of Billy Napier’s top targets in the state for some time now, and he may be making some progress.

Smith has been to Gainesville several times with DJ Lagway, and the two seem to have a pretty good relationship.

Jeremiah also scheduled an official visit to come back to see the Gators and adjusted the date to make sure DJ would be there with him on June 9.

It’s safe to say securing Smith’s deployment would take the Gators’ recruiting to another level and give Lagway a deadly weapon to throw at when he arrives on campus.

It’s not easy to steal a WR from Ohio State, but Napier won’t stop until he signs.

Flip Confidence: 25%