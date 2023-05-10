Michael Brasel’s death: Neighbors of St. Paul place hockey sticks on porches to honor slain coach





ST. PAUL, Min. – A community brings greetings from Minnesota to a beloved father, husband and coach who lost his life just meters from his front door this weekend. Hockey sticks are on porches in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood of St. Paul for Michael Brasel. Brasel’s wife says he was trying to prevent someone from breaking into her car when he was shot multiple times. Several families in the area have held out sticks in Brasel’s honor. Michael Brasel Family Brasel

“It really shows how many people he touched,” said Andrew McNattin, a friend who coached Brasel for years in Langford Park’s youth hockey league. Alex Bollman, a neighbor and friend, has several sticks on his porch. “A little salute to him as an important part of our community, that we will miss him and that he will not be forgotten,” Bollman said. “It’s a bit of an acknowledgment that it’s a tight-knit community and we’re all there for each other when we can. It’s just frustrating that you can’t do more, but we want to make sure we get our love across.” and appreciation to the family.” McNattin first remembers Brasel as a family man. RELATED: Friends honor the memory of Michael Brasel, the beloved shot-to-death youth coach CBS

“He was real, no matter what he did, for his family,” McNattin said. “I was thankful for the time we spent together. I always looked forward to the next time. He was a great dad.” As a coach, McNattin says Brasel was “great” with the kids. “He was the one who pulled them over and really just got into the weeds with them and encouraged them and helped along the way and made sure they knew they were doing a great job,” McNattin said. No one is in custody. Police are asking local residents to check their security cameras to see if they caught anything. An online fundraiser raised more than $175,000 for the Brasel family. David Schumann David joined the WCCO team in April 2020 and formerly worked at CBS 58 in Milwaukee. Before that he worked in Las Vegas. While there, David brought several stories to the national spotlight, including the October 1 mass shooting and political visits from President Barack Obama and candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

