Rockhampton Table Tennis Championship – Central Queensland Today





By Alan Clarke There is interest in the Rockhampton Open Table Tennis Championships to be held at the city’s headquarters for the sport in Leichhardt Park on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st May. It is hoped players from other clubs in other cities will take advantage of this competition as part of their build up to the Queensland Open Championships in Bundaberg on the first weekend in June and the senior and junior national titles in Sydney very early in July . . As registrations close next Monday at the local club, early nominations indicate there will be a range of players taking part in the various age and rating events taking place below the prestigious open events where the leading players always look to return performance who keep their names in the minds of state voters. The Bernies Pies men’s open singles and doubles should attract some strong players and produce excellent matches, while the Bolsover Radiology women’s open singles, women’s doubles and mixed open doubles will see all of the tournament’s top players take part. The Chauvel Industrial Services rating events are the section that usually attracts the most entries and with people looking to improve their tournament ratings, there are always very competitive clashes to be seen in the four sections Rocky Open has scheduled this year. This rating section, which is actually below the open events, is where all players can participate in events based on their tournament rating which is generated by a computer based performance based program. In this section, both men and women participate in the same competitions. Players of all ages will take to the fields to compete in the Lawless-Pyne Electrical Age events. The veteran singles and doubles cover over 30, over 40, over 50 and over 60 while the youth and junior leagues focus on six age groups from under 21 to under 11. Local players, who have used their weekly competition activities to keep their games up to par with the eager players who travel the state’s busy tournament circuit, are being reminded to submit their entries for the club’s annual grand carnival next Monday. After a few weeks of playing in the second season of the year, in the top division of open class, the pairing of Rayden Smith and Erica Nolan has a slim one-point lead over Matthew Pettett and Glen McDonald, while Joel Coughlan and Ann-Louise Stewart and Dane Coughlan and Relly Pingol share the third rung just one point behind. The leaderboard is fairly tight in the second part with Pam Clarke and Leo Lai leading by one point over Nick Green and Linda OSullivan and several other sides not far behind and having the talent and time to move up. The coaching session for beginners and juniors continues on Thursdays from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm and young people are welcome to try out the sport. Equipment is provided and qualified coaches are always present to provide the training. Players must have their own non-marking athletic shoes. All inquiries can be directed to the organizers on 0417 474 898.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cqtoday.com.au/news/2023/05/10/rockhampton-table-tennis-championship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos