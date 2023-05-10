Campbell and Comizio lead quartet of Wildcats on USA Lacrosse Magazine All-America Team

Matt Campbell

Chet meeting

Austin Fraser

Reed Kolwell

Four of Villanova’s standouts during the 2023 season were recognized for their efforts with the announcement of the USA Lacrosse Magazine Division I Men’s All-Americans on Tuesday afternoon. Fifth-year midfielderand fifth year SSDMwere each named to the All-America first team while serving as fifth-year center fieldersand junior closest defenderwere selected with honorable mention.

The first, second, third and honorable mention All-America teams are chosen by USA Lacrosse Magazine staff based on performance during regular season and conference tournament play. Campbell is a first team selection for the second year in a row, while Comizio ascends to the first team after being awarded an honorable mention a year ago. This is the first career All-America selection for both Fraser and Colwell, who were breakaway players for the Wildcats this season.

Tuesday’s release is the first of three major All-America announcements for the 2023 season. In the coming weeks Indoor lacrosse will release its annual Media All-Americans and the USILA will announce its All-America squads, as chosen in a vote by Division I coaches. All four players were named on Tuesday USA Lacrosse Magazine All-America teams were selected as Midseason Media All-Americans by Indoor lacrosse the end of March.

Villanova finished the 2023 campaign with a 10–5 record and was ranked nationally for each of the final 10 weeks of the regular season. This is the eighth consecutive year with a winning record for the Wildcats, who were ranked No. 3 in the BIG EAST Championship and achieved double digits in wins for the first time since 2018. Campbell was named the BIG EAST Midfielder of the Year, with Comizio and Colwell joining him as first team all-conference selections.

Campbell is one of 25 trophy nominees for this year’s Tewaaraton Award. During the season, he was a conference weekly honoree seven times, earned Midfielder of the Week honors four times, and was named to the BIG EAST Honor Roll three more times. He led the Wildcats with 62 points, the sixth-highest single-season tally in program history. He led the team with 25 assists and was second on the squad with 37 goals scored. Campbell ranked second in the BIG EAST with an average of 4.13 points per game. He also placed third in the conference in assists and fourth in goals.

During the season, Campbell broke Wildcats career records for goals and points. He finished his outstanding collegiate career with a total of 154 goals and 230 points, and his 76 career assists rank him seventh in school history. Campbell ranks third among active Division I players in career goals scored and fourth on the active career points list. He is a four-time BIG EAST selection and has been a first team pick for the past three seasons each.

It’s been another great season for Collect, the team’s top SSDM who was a top performer in Villanova’s defensive unit and also played on the wing in faceoffs. Comizio had 50 ground balls and 20 turnovers caused for the year, along with two goals, three assists and five points. He picked up a career-high seven ground balls on then-No. 10 Delaware in a 13-12 victory in the third game of the season that propelled the Wildcats to the national rankings where they would ultimately remain for the duration of the season. Comizio is sixth in Villanova’s history with 53 career-induced turnovers. He earned both pre- and mid-season All-America status this year as player of the fifth year, withIndoor lacrosseselecting him in the mid-season first team.

Colwell was a rising star for the Wildcats this season, leading the team with 21 goals and 34 ground balls. He started all 15 games and was the BIG EAST player of the week on March 6 after a monster game at Hofstra in which he had career highs of four turnovers caused and seven ground balls in a 15-8 win. It was one of only two instances in the entire year in which a Villanova player was credited with four turnovers in a game, while his 21 turnovers were 13.eon the Wildcats single season list. Colwell was also selected to the USILA Team of the Week on March 13 after combining six ground balls and causing five turnovers in wins over Drexel and then-No. 15 pence.

Was one of the team’s most improved players this season Fraser, who has flourished in a starting midfield role and amassed season totals of 24 goals, 18 assists and 42 points. He had a career-high four goals in an overtime win against Marquette that clinched the Wildcats spot in the BIG EAST championship, including a tie with 32.8 seconds left in regulation and the game winner with 2:49 to go. the extension clock. . Fraser scored the first three hat-tricks of his career during the 2023 season and also had a career-high six assists in a win over Hofstra on 4 March. That feat is one of only seven times in school history and twice this season in which a Villanova player has made at least six assists in a game.