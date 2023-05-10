Sports
Campbell and Comizio lead quartet of Wildcats on USA Lacrosse Magazine All-America Team
The first, second, third and honorable mention All-America teams are chosen by USA Lacrosse Magazine staff based on performance during regular season and conference tournament play. Campbell is a first team selection for the second year in a row, while Comizio ascends to the first team after being awarded an honorable mention a year ago. This is the first career All-America selection for both Fraser and Colwell, who were breakaway players for the Wildcats this season.
Tuesday’s release is the first of three major All-America announcements for the 2023 season. In the coming weeks Indoor lacrosse will release its annual Media All-Americans and the USILA will announce its All-America squads, as chosen in a vote by Division I coaches. All four players were named on Tuesday USA Lacrosse Magazine All-America teams were selected as Midseason Media All-Americans by Indoor lacrosse the end of March.
Villanova finished the 2023 campaign with a 10–5 record and was ranked nationally for each of the final 10 weeks of the regular season. This is the eighth consecutive year with a winning record for the Wildcats, who were ranked No. 3 in the BIG EAST Championship and achieved double digits in wins for the first time since 2018. Campbell was named the BIG EAST Midfielder of the Year, with Comizio and Colwell joining him as first team all-conference selections.
Campbell is one of 25 trophy nominees for this year’s Tewaaraton Award. During the season, he was a conference weekly honoree seven times, earned Midfielder of the Week honors four times, and was named to the BIG EAST Honor Roll three more times. He led the Wildcats with 62 points, the sixth-highest single-season tally in program history. He led the team with 25 assists and was second on the squad with 37 goals scored. Campbell ranked second in the BIG EAST with an average of 4.13 points per game. He also placed third in the conference in assists and fourth in goals.
During the season, Campbell broke Wildcats career records for goals and points. He finished his outstanding collegiate career with a total of 154 goals and 230 points, and his 76 career assists rank him seventh in school history. Campbell ranks third among active Division I players in career goals scored and fourth on the active career points list. He is a four-time BIG EAST selection and has been a first team pick for the past three seasons each.
It’s been another great season for Collect, the team’s top SSDM who was a top performer in Villanova’s defensive unit and also played on the wing in faceoffs. Comizio had 50 ground balls and 20 turnovers caused for the year, along with two goals, three assists and five points. He picked up a career-high seven ground balls on then-No. 10 Delaware in a 13-12 victory in the third game of the season that propelled the Wildcats to the national rankings where they would ultimately remain for the duration of the season. Comizio is sixth in Villanova’s history with 53 career-induced turnovers. He earned both pre- and mid-season All-America status this year as player of the fifth year, withIndoor lacrosseselecting him in the mid-season first team.
Colwell was a rising star for the Wildcats this season, leading the team with 21 goals and 34 ground balls. He started all 15 games and was the BIG EAST player of the week on March 6 after a monster game at Hofstra in which he had career highs of four turnovers caused and seven ground balls in a 15-8 win. It was one of only two instances in the entire year in which a Villanova player was credited with four turnovers in a game, while his 21 turnovers were 13.eon the Wildcats single season list. Colwell was also selected to the USILA Team of the Week on March 13 after combining six ground balls and causing five turnovers in wins over Drexel and then-No. 15 pence.
Was one of the team’s most improved players this season Fraser, who has flourished in a starting midfield role and amassed season totals of 24 goals, 18 assists and 42 points. He had a career-high four goals in an overtime win against Marquette that clinched the Wildcats spot in the BIG EAST championship, including a tie with 32.8 seconds left in regulation and the game winner with 2:49 to go. the extension clock. . Fraser scored the first three hat-tricks of his career during the 2023 season and also had a career-high six assists in a win over Hofstra on 4 March. That feat is one of only seven times in school history and twice this season in which a Villanova player has made at least six assists in a game.
|
Sources
2/ https://villanova.com/news/2023/5/9/mens-lacrosse-campbell-and-comizio-lead-quartet-of-wildcats-on-usa-lacrosse-magazine-all-america-team.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How those fleeing Ukraine have inspired US border policies
- LSU hosts SEC track and field meet. Here is the daily schedule | USL
- Campbell and Comizio lead quartet of Wildcats on USA Lacrosse Magazine All-America Team
- Video Game Hall of Fame inducts ‘Wii Sports’, ‘Barbie Fashion Designer’
- Increase action | Climate change in nature
- King Charles and Queen Camilla appear on American Idol. #Shorts #US #BBCNews
- Scott Baio’s family lives in Florida after bailing out Hollywood
- Stock Market Today: Asia Plunges Ahead of US Inflation Report
- Photos: Immigrant surge at US-Mexico border
- Knight-Hennessy Scholars announces sixth cohort
- Rockhampton Table Tennis Championship – Central Queensland Today
- The gold jacket of Lukas Matsson in Succession breaks the cardinal rule of the series: never overplay your hand