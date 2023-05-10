Sports
Ireland would like to play more test cricket but funding will be crucial
It was a rare but welcome sight last month as Ireland took on the Whites to end a four-year hiatus from Test cricket.
Although they were beaten heavily in the tough environment of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Ireland doubled their Test total in their return after playing three matches in 2018/19.
For those fearing for the future of Test, which is growing daily as T20 franchise leagues gobble up star players around the world and upend the calendar, it was reassuring to see a smaller Full Member country playing red-ball cricket again .
There is growing belief that Test cricket – the traditional five-day format proving expensive to host amid dwindling interest – will be played by only a handful of financially stable countries such as powerhouses India, England and Australia, armed with domestic broadcasting deals of billions of dollars.
But Ireland is eager to enter the fray. They were admitted as full members in 2017 – the so-called 12 elite countries granted more money and power – although it soon became clear that playing Test cricket would be an uphill battle financially.
“We were underfunded after initially being promised $60 million over the eight-year cycle (2015-23) to end up getting about $37 million,” Cricket Ireland high performance director Richard Holdsworth told me, noting that it was only about 2 per cent of the International Cricket Council’s share of the income distribution.
“For us to be able to fund three formats, it’s impossible.”
Although they had a first-class structure, Ireland had to shift their focus to the shorter formats with World Cups on the horizon.
“We made the decision strategically and said, ‘Look, we don’t have the resources to fulfill this,'” Holdsworth said. “There were World Cups that we had to be at. And that had to be the priority and it was the right decision.”
Officials in Ireland are sweating the upcoming revenue breakdown for the International Cricket Council’s $3 billion media rights deal for 2024-27. Discussions have started with reports surfacing that it cashed in India a big increase of the financial pie.
With a massive $6 billion broadcasting deal for its money spinner Indian Premier League, the Indian governing body is already well cashed and received $371 million – 22 percent – from the current eight-year ICC broadcasting deal, figures detailed in an ICC document I have seen.
A distribution model is expected to be submitted at the ICC’s annual general meeting in South Africa in July.
“Our hope is that we will be rewarded well… not what has happened over the past six years,” said Holdsworth. “So if that happens, and of course we hope it will, then it becomes more viable to invest in all three formats.”
It is instructive that all of Ireland’s scheduled Test matches this year are away from home. They have only hosted one test match – their debut in the format against Pakistan in 2018 cost around a million euros.
Ireland will not host a test until mid-2024. Temporary infrastructure was needed for their international ground, but it is hoped that a dedicated cricket stadium will receive government funding with Ireland to co-host the 2030 T20 World Cup.
“Once we have a national stadium that is fit for purpose, meaning we don’t have to invest huge amounts of temporary infrastructure into someone else’s pocketbook, it starts to become realistic to host test matches,” said Holdsworth.
In the meantime, Ireland will play their fourth Test match in a few months when they meet England at Lord’s in a four-day match starting June 1.
Ireland had hoped it could launch England’s Test summer annually – it’s being played this year ahead of the blockbuster Ashes series – but gaps in a busy schedule for the in-demand England are becoming increasingly rare.
“As we’re literally over the ditch and less than an hour’s flight away, it makes sense (for England) to use us in that spirit to get them ready for bigger runs,” said Holdsworth.
“But I think it’s unlikely to become an annual event just looking at their schedule and how busy it is. We’d also like to see some more red ball cricket against their A-team.
“So we will continue to explore opportunities where there are gaps in the calendar.”
Desperate for a first test win, a tough one against a rejuvenated England, Ireland know they are getting important reps in this uncompromising long format that still holds appeal despite its uncertain future.
“It’s been a really good few weeks in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The players absolutely loved it,” said Holdsworth. “And they learn. They learn every game.
“The more we play, the more we believe we can be competitive in this format.”
|
