Sports
Coach group shares mental health resources at Winnipeg Indigenous Hockey Championship
This week’s National Aboriginal Hockey Championships tournament on the ice at Seven Oaks Arena in Winnipeg is a chance for 15 teams to compete for first place and for one organization to promote mental health in the sport.
The Coaching Association of Canada is present at the Under 18s tournament to raise awareness of a free mental health and resource center for coaches and players.
It’s part of an initiative by the Ottawa-based organization, funded in part by the federal government, launched in February, marketing manager Sarah Min said. The resource is a way to help coaches talk comfortably about their own mental health and have those kinds of conversations with players, she said.
The hub, which is available on the coaching organization’s website, has information on a range of topics, including eating disorders, anxiety, depression, stress, and supporting players after a concussion.
It includes videos, training modules, infographics and activities that coaches or parents can do with athletes or for their own self-care.
“Coaches are essentially like a parent to many students and young athletes,” said Min.
“We just believe that by empowering coaches and giving them the tools, maybe they will feel a little bit more educated and empowered to have those conversations and know how to navigate their way through some of the tough situations.”
Timothy Bear was among those wearing one of the organization’s pins with the phrase “mental health is our sport” as he watched his niece compete in the championships on Tuesday.
Bear, who has coached hockey and has four children who have played in the tournament over the years, said mental health education in sports can be huge.
“It’s not just on the ice, it’s off the ice. You want these kids to be good citizens, you know, good hockey players have a good life after the game, right?” said Bear, who is from Ochapowace Nation in Saskatchewan.
“Sometimes [it’s] just that conversation with them and how you have that conversation with them.”
Ches Cardinal, senior manager of programs and education for the Aboriginal Sports Circle, which helps organize the championship tournament, said the organization is working with the coaching organization on its mental health initiative.
She said the hub is an especially critical resource for coaches in Indigenous communities, who often play many different roles in areas where she says mental health concerns have skyrocketed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’re teachers, they’re counselors, they’re sometimes bus drivers and chaperones for our athletes,” Cardinal said.
“Having a resource like this gives people a little bit more support on the front lines with these individuals and with these athletes to support them.”
Cardinal said the initiative is available in several languages, including Cree, Inuktituk and Dene, helping to forge a point of connection for Indigenous athletes.
“I just want them to feel connected again to a community that will continue to support them,” she said.
The National Aboriginal Hockey Championships started on Sunday and will run through Saturday.
