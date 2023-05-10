Cincinnati outlasts Xavier to complete season sweep





Next game: UCF 5/12/2023 | 5 p.m Be able to. 12 (Fri) / 5 p.m UCF History CINCINNATI The University of Cincinnati baseball team earned the season sweep from crosstown rival Xavier Tuesday night at UC Baseball Stadium. The Bearcats (21-27, 8-10 AAC) defeated the Musketeers 8-7 in a game that featured four lead changes and eight combined fouls. UC completed Xavier’s season sweep for the first time since 2018. Josh Hegeman , Kerrington cross And CJ dean all two hits while Cole Harting And J.P. Sponsor each drove in two runs. Cincinnati finished in double digits in the hit column for the 13th time this season. The Bearcats’ offense yielded four extra-base hits, including a solo home run by Max Palmieri . Cincinnati used five pitchers in the game. Junior Zach Segal (3-1) earned the win in two shutout innings in relief. He is now one strikeout away from 100 in his career. Freshman two-way player Griffin Hughes who made his first career start at first base ended a busy night with his second save of the season. //HOW IT HAPPENED Cincinnati struck first with two runs on three hits in the bottom of the first. Hegemann led off the inning with a single to center right. Cross brought him home on a double down the left field line, while Harting followed with an RBI groundout to make it 2–0. The Musketeers took advantage of three Bearcat-errors in the top of the third and scored four unearned runs to take the lead. Palmieri grabbed a run back for the Bearcats on a solo shot to left field in the bottom of the fourth, but Xavier quickly responded with an RBI groundout in the next frame. The Bearcats tied the score with two runs on two hits and an error in the bottom of the sixth. Harting led off with an one-out double to center right. After Cameroon Guidry was hit per pitch, Sean Springer laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners. Dean then delivered an RBI infield single while a throwing error accounted for another run on the play. Xavier retook the lead with two runs on two hits, including a solo home run, in the top of the seventh, 7-5. Cincinnati came back in the 2nd half with three runs on two hits and an error. Cam Scheler and Hegemann walked back-to-back to start the inning. Cross, then a single through the left side to load the bases. Harting reached on an error and scored a run, while Sponseller brought in two more on a fielder’s choice. Xavier threatened with a runner on first base with one out in the top of the ninth. The Musketeers doubled to right to send home the tying run before a 9-6-2 eliminated the runner. Hugus, who recorded the assist during the away game at home, then made the short trip to the mound to close the game. He caused a flyout to earn his second save of the season. //NEXT ONE Cincinnati will host UCF this weekend for a three-game series, beginning Friday with the first ball scheduled for 5 p.m. at UC Baseball Stadium. Sunday’s game will serve as Senior Day, as UC will recognize 12 members of its senior class and two managers.

