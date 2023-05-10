Sam Billings reveals battle against skin cancer, warns of sun exposure in cricket | cricket.a

Billings is currently playing the 2023 County Championship. (Twitter)

Sam Billings, the talented wicketkeeper batsman for England, has spoken openly about his battle with skin cancer, which saw him undergo two surgeries to remove the dangerous cells from his body. The Kent cricketer took to Twitter to share his experience and raise awareness about the importance of using sunscreen when playing in the sun.

Invoices recalled taking part in a 2022 skin cancer screening organized by his provincial cricket club, where a doctor discovered a mole that didn’t look great. After the procedure to remove the suspicious mole, it was discovered that it is a melanoma, a type of skin cancer that can be life-threatening if left untreated.

I had a melanoma that was 0.6 mm (deep). The threshold of when it really gets serious is 0.7mm, so very close. If I had left that screening to go to the meeting and waited six months for my next screening, it could have been much, much more serious. The margins are so small but can have huge consequences.

It gave me the clarity to make decisions based on what I want to do instead of maybe just walking the line and seeing that I’m doing the right thing. I’ve tried that over the years and it sometimes resulted in me carrying drinks. You realize that cricket is not the only thing. It’s hugely important, but you have to put things in perspective. It has also made me much more empathetic, Sam Billings told the Telegraph.



In addition, Billings stressed the importance of using sunscreen and warned the cricket fraternity about the dangers of prolonged sun exposure.

Billing’s candid admission serves as a timely reminder of the dangers of playing cricket under the sun and highlights the need for players to take appropriate precautions to protect their skin from harmful UV rays.