The Georgia football team declines Joe Biden’s invitation to the White House





Georgia repeated as national champion, but will not receive a second consecutive visit to the White House. The Bulldogs announced on Tuesday that they are declining Joe Biden’s invitation to participate in what is being considered “College Athlete Day” on June 12. The University of Georgia received its first invitation on May 3 for the Bulldog football team to visit the White House on June 12, the Georgia Athletics Federation said in a statement. Unfortunately, the proposed date is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year. Several months ago, there were complaints among Georgia’s supporters that the team had not been invited earlier. It is our hope that this repeat champion team can join the many previous teams honored by the president, wrote a bipartisan group from Georgia’s congressional delegation to the White House in January, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.





Georgia Football has announced that it will not be present at the White House on June 12. Getty Images In February, an official for President Biden said the White House was looking forward to welcoming Georgia, but the invitation did not arrive until last week. The Biden White House just finished ironing out a controversy in which first lady Jill Biden came up with the idea of ​​inviting Iowa’s women’s basketball team, which had finished runner-up to LSU in the national championship last month. I know very well that the champions come to the White House, we always do, the first lady said after watching the game. So we hope LSU comes. But you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come too, because they played such a good game.





Joe Biden speaks about the debt ceiling on May 9, 2023. Getty Images LSU star Angel Reese denounced the idea of ​​the first lady. If we lost, we wouldn’t be invited to the White House, Reese said. Remember when she made a comment about how both teams should be invited because of sportsmanship. I’m like, Are you saying that because of what I did? That kind of thing bothers me because at the end of the day you’re a woman, white, black, Mexican, it doesn’t matter. You should be behind us before anything else. Finally, after refusing to commit to the White House visit, Reese said she would go with LSU when they are honored on May 26.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/05/09/georgia-football-team-declines-joe-bidens-white-house-invite/

