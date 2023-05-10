BEA hears tennis court update | News, sports, jobs





BLUE EARTH – A back and forth salvo between the Blue Earth Area School Board and the Blue Earth City Council over tennis courts seems to have put the ball back in the city’s court. At the BEA School Board meeting on Monday, the Facilities and Finance Committee report included information about the tennis court Joint Powers Committee meeting held the previous Thursday. School board and committee member Kyle Zierke reported that a plan to build an eight-court tennis facility at BEA High School is now off the table. The plan was for the estimated $1.2 million complex to be funded by both the district and the city. However, it stalled when questions arose about how much of the cost each entity would pay. “Now the plan is for the city to keep six courts in Putnam Park,” Zierke said. “Just as it has been for the past 30 years.” The city would now cover the full cost of the project, whether rebuilding the current courts or building new ones, superintendent Mandy Fletcher said. The district and the city would split the costs of future maintenance 50/50. Although they did not formally vote on the decision, school board members accepted the report. The city council will discuss the issue at their meeting on Monday, May 15, Fletcher said. Any other business during Monday night’s meeting, the school board: – Heard a report from school nurse Ann Crofton about using naloxone, an opioid drug to reverse an overdose. Recent legislation now allows schools to have the overdose of drugs in school. BEA employees are developing new policies that allow the drug to be used, how to use it, and when. The policy will be ready for a first reading at the June meeting and a final reading and adoption at the July meeting. — Received an update from teacher Molly More on the early literacy program in the lower grades of kindergarten through fifth grade. — Heard an update from Principal Dave Dressler on an honorary choir concert, a Game of Life activity, the new school carnival, Star Dome, and many planned field trips. Director Conan Shaffer covered prom, first grade basketball, a Cinco de Mayo celebration, the Kiwanis/First Bank Blue Earth academic awards program, and the Lions Club athletic awards program. — Discussed in detail the advantages and disadvantages of the four-block schedule used in secondary school. It was decided to leave it for at least another year and re-evaluate it at a later date. — Adoption of a Memorandum of Understanding with the BEA Education Association on Summer School Salary. Also approved a desire to negotiate with the BEA Education Association. — Hired three new teachers for the next school year. The new primary school teachers are Hayley Jahnke, Jacob Brower and Kate Maloney. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

