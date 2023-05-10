No. 10 Duke Falls to Rider on Tuesday





Next game: Rider 5/10/2023 | 6 p.m ACCNX Be able to. 10pm (Wed) / 6pm Rider DURHAM No. 10 Duke Baseball (32-14) fell to Rider (31-15), 2-1 on Tuesday night at Jack Coombs Field. The loss on Tuesday was the first midweek loss for the Blue Devils, who entered the game with a perfect 8-0 record. Junior Alex Stone extended his hitting streak to 20 games and hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to give Duke the lead. HOW IT HAPPENED Junior Alex Stone hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, 1-0.

hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, 1-0. Ruiter tied the game in the top of the second inning, 1-1.

The Broncs took the lead in the top of the ninth, 2-1. COMMENTS Junior Alex Stone gave Duke the lead in the bottom of the first with a solo home run to left center field. It extended Stone’s hitting streak to 20 games, the longest under head coach Chris Pollard .

gave Duke the lead in the bottom of the first with a solo home run to left center field. It extended Stone’s hitting streak to 20 games, the longest under head coach . Graduate transfer John Di Giacomo stole his 14th and 15th base of the season and tied the game Alex Mooney for the team leader.

stole his 14th and 15th base of the season and tied the game for the team leader. Tuesday’s midweek loss was the Blue Devils’ first this season. Prior to Tuesday’s loss, Duke was a perfect 8-0 on the day. QUOTES “We made some baserunning errors early in the ball game and because of that we missed some opportunities to get things going. We had many chances to score a run with a productive out and couldn’t capitalize late in the game Thanks to Ruiter, they had a lot of chances where they could have blinked and conceded to the moment, and they were strong and competitive. Chris Pollard in leaving 11 men at the base Tuesday.

in leaving 11 men at the base Tuesday. “It was a great game. Two teams fought really hard and two teams threw really well. Thanks to them, they got the big hit and we couldn’t get any further.” To get a high quality opponent this late in the season. NEXT ONE Duke and Rider complete the two-game midweek set on Wednesday night at Jack Coombs Field. The first throw is scheduled for 6 p.m For more information about Duke Baseball, follow the Blue Devils on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/5/9/DukeBASE”. #Good week

