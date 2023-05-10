Sports
The father of legendary Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath, Kevin, has passed away
BREAKING NEWS: Family tragedy strikes Aussie cricketing legend Glenn McGrath as his devastated wife posts heartbreaking social media post
- Father of cricketing legend Glenn McGrath has passed away
- Kevin McGrath was a devoted family man and farmer
- Had been battling an illness, family since confirmed
Kevin McGrath – the beloved father of Australian cricketing legend Glenn – has passed away after a battle with illness.
“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of my beloved father-in-law, Kevin James McGrath,” Sara McGrath wrote. Instagram on Wednesday.
“He was a wonderful father, husband, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend. He was compassionate, humble, caring and definitely always there when you needed him.
“He was a man of the land, tough as they are, whose greatest pleasure was to wake up each day and look forward to working his wheat and sheep farm.
A gentleman in every way. When I arrived in Australia I only knew one person, my husband, my father in law welcomed me with open arms and heart. He was the best father-in-law I could have ever wished for.
Australian cricketing legend Glenn McGrath is mourning the passing of his father Kevin (pictured right), and the family confirmed the tragic news on Wednesday
The McGrath farm in Narromine in NSW, where Glenn honed his craft as a junior cricketer (pictured, father and son together)
Kevin McGrath was described on Instagram by Sara McGrath, wife of Australian cricketing legend Glenn McGrath, as ‘compassionate, humble and caring’
Glenn McGrath moved to Sydney as a youngster with his father’s blessing and became one of Australia’s greatest ever bowlers (pictured, with the late Shane Warne)
“In the last few months of his life, I had the privilege of repaying the love he had shown me since we met.
“He will be greatly missed as we are at peace that he is no longer suffering. I love you Kev.’
Former Olympian Kerri Pottharst led the tributes for McGrath snr on social media.
‘So sorry to hear that. Sending lots of love and hugs to all the family,” wrote the beach volleyball gold medalist at the 2000 Sydney Games.
Kevin McGrath raised his family on a farm in Narromine in country NSW and it was where his son Glenn honed his craft as a talented junior cricketer.
McGrath snr also worked in a succession of small settlements outside Dubbo, most notably in Eumungerie and Galgandra.
A barn on the family property in Narromine was nicknamed ‘Pigeon’ – which later became the nickname of the legendary pacesetter.
Eventually, the champion quickly moved to Sydney to play for Sutherland at level before making his debut for NSW during the 199293 season.
Testeer soon followed, with McGrath – who was close to his father – quickly spearheading the Australian pace attack.
McGrath retired in January 2007 with 563 Test wickets to his name.
|
