Damon Wilson’s quick start helps answer a big defensive question for Georgia football
How freshman Damon Wilson helped answer a big defensive question for Georgia football
In Georgia’s No. 2 ranked draft class for the 2023 cycle, Damon Wilson was the top ranked recruit. He was a huge win in the early signing period, as the Bulldogs beat the Ohio State Buckeyes to land the services of the nation’s No. 20 player.
I’m very happy with where they are and how hard they’re working, but they’re not there yet.
It was no secret that the outside linebacker position was Georgia’s most concerning position on the defensive end of the ball this spring. Smith and Robert Beal both left for the NFL. Chaz Chambliss is the only returner with significant snaps at the position.
Potential contributors Marvin Jones Jr. and Jalon Walker were also sidelined with shoulder injuries. Perhaps no non-quarterback has more focus on them for the rest of the offseason than Jones. He was a 5-star signing Georgia landed in the 2022 cycle, but injuries so far have slowed his development. Georgia knew it could afford to be patient in its development as Smith and Beal were both seniors last year.
Jones, in theory, should be closer to a player from any down at the outside linebacker position for Georgia. He is taller than both Smith and Beal as Georgia has made a concerted effort to go bigger at the position. Jones is 6 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. Wilson, who enrolled early in Georgia, is six feet tall and weighs 235 pounds. You can expect him to get bigger as he gets comfortable with the Georgia strength and conditioning program.
While Jones was recovering from injury, Wilson made the most of his extended reps. He was one of G-Day’s standouts, as he finished with 2.0 sacks in the afternoon. There’s a long list of qualifiers as to why we shouldn’t read too much into Wilson’s strong performance, but it’s encouraging to see his athleticism stand out so quickly.
And freshman play could help Georgia settle into what it wants to do with Walker.
Walker came to Georgia as a member of the 2022 signing class with the intention of playing in linebacker. But with several older players in the position, Walker only saw the field as an edge rusher. He proved effective, finishing with multiple pressures in the College Football Playoff victory over Ohio State and picking up his first career sack against TCU.
Georgia’s linebacker room, at the top, is less crowded in 2023. As the Bulldogs brought three talented 2023 signings to the position, two veterans moved in Trezmen Marshall and Rian Daivs.
Starters Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon will return in 2023, but Georgia never plays just two inside linebackers. There will be a rotation and Walker is a key player in that. Xavian Sorey and EJ Lightsey both had good moments this spring, but the Bulldogs will play four inside linebackers. With Walker and Sorey in particular, Georgia appears to be more athletic in the position than it was in 2022. Especially from a depth point of view.
Wilson’s development this spring will likely keep Walker on the inside linebacker full-time. He can still line up all over the field, especially at third, but his home is the inside linebacker. While it is unlikely that Walker will start this year, unless of course an injury befalls Mondon or Dumas-Johnson and Mondon missed G-Day with a lower extremity injury, one need only look at the development of Quay Walker, the first round of 2022. to see how Georgia envisions using Jalon Walker.
As for Wilson, he is one of three outside linebacker signers in the class. Georgia also entered Sam MPemba and Gabe Harris in this class. Both have promising futures, but neither is at the same point as Wilson in terms of development.
He does have aptitude. He has some pass-rush ability, Smart said in April. He’s going to be a really good footballer if he decides he’s going to work at it. It won’t be as easy as maybe high school. You rush against Amarius Mims, you rush against Earnest Greene, (Austin) Blaske, you know, some really good tackles. He has not met such people.
Wilson’s play this spring, as encouraging as it was, won’t answer every question about outside linebacker position. Jones is still the key player in the position going into the 2023 season. Darris Smith and CJ Madden are also key names to know. Chambliss will still be a starter at the jack position and will probably be the best running defender of the bunch.
Georgia never wants to count on freshmen playing a major role. Wilson, along with others, must earn their playing time. Malaki Starks and Mykel Williams did that for the Bulldogs in 2022. Wilson could potentially do that for Georgia next season.
