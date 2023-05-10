Damon Wilson’s quick start helps answer a big defensive question for Georgia football

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one stop shop for Georgia football news and coverage. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting and everything else UGA. How freshman Damon Wilson helped answer a big defensive question for Georgia football https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aWldfazTXE In Georgia’s No. 2 ranked draft class for the 2023 cycle, Damon Wilson was the top ranked recruit. He was a huge win in the early signing period, as the Bulldogs beat the Ohio State Buckeyes to land the services of the nation’s No. 20 player.

I’m very happy with where they are and how hard they’re working, but they’re not there yet. It was no secret that the outside linebacker position was Georgia’s most concerning position on the defensive end of the ball this spring. Smith and Robert Beal both left for the NFL. Chaz Chambliss is the only returner with significant snaps at the position. Potential contributors Marvin Jones Jr. and Jalon Walker were also sidelined with shoulder injuries. Perhaps no non-quarterback has more focus on them for the rest of the offseason than Jones. He was a 5-star signing Georgia landed in the 2022 cycle, but injuries so far have slowed his development. Georgia knew it could afford to be patient in its development as Smith and Beal were both seniors last year.

Jones, in theory, should be closer to a player from any down at the outside linebacker position for Georgia. He is taller than both Smith and Beal as Georgia has made a concerted effort to go bigger at the position. Jones is 6 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. Wilson, who enrolled early in Georgia, is six feet tall and weighs 235 pounds. You can expect him to get bigger as he gets comfortable with the Georgia strength and conditioning program. While Jones was recovering from injury, Wilson made the most of his extended reps. He was one of G-Day’s standouts, as he finished with 2.0 sacks in the afternoon. There’s a long list of qualifiers as to why we shouldn’t read too much into Wilson’s strong performance, but it’s encouraging to see his athleticism stand out so quickly. And freshman play could help Georgia settle into what it wants to do with Walker. Walker came to Georgia as a member of the 2022 signing class with the intention of playing in linebacker. But with several older players in the position, Walker only saw the field as an edge rusher. He proved effective, finishing with multiple pressures in the College Football Playoff victory over Ohio State and picking up his first career sack against TCU. Georgia’s linebacker room, at the top, is less crowded in 2023. As the Bulldogs brought three talented 2023 signings to the position, two veterans moved in Trezmen Marshall and Rian Daivs. Starters Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon will return in 2023, but Georgia never plays just two inside linebackers. There will be a rotation and Walker is a key player in that. Xavian Sorey and EJ Lightsey both had good moments this spring, but the Bulldogs will play four inside linebackers. With Walker and Sorey in particular, Georgia appears to be more athletic in the position than it was in 2022. Especially from a depth point of view.